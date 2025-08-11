Drama As Passenger Disrupts Ibom Air Flight, Assaults Crew At Lagos Airport

A heated altercation unfolded at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday when a female passenger arriving on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and confronted airport security officials.

The incident, captured in several videos showed the visibly agitated passenger, dressed in a white top and black trousers, yelling at officials who attempted to pacify her.

In one clip, she appeared to physically attack a female air hostess, with eyewitnesses claiming she slapped the crew member.

Airport police later intervened to restore calm after the disturbance drew the attention of travellers and staff.

Reacting to the incident, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), attributed the confrontation to the passenger’s refusal to comply with crew instructions.

He urged air travellers to take directives from cabin crew seriously, particularly routine safety procedures such as switching off mobile devices during takeoff and landing.

“When cabin crew ask you to turn off your phone before takeoff or landing, simply comply. I can’t understand why simple routine issues would lead to incidents like this.

“Passengers need to understand they have responsibilities, not just rights. More details will be addressed tomorrow,” Achimugu wrote on X.

The disturbance comes a few days after the NCAA imposed a six-month flight ban on popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1, over alleged in-flight misconduct.