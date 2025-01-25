New Telegraph

January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Drama As Oluwadollarz’s…

Drama As Oluwadollarz’s Mother Gets Engaged Weeks After Son

The mother of Nigerian content creator, Oluwadollarz, Mrs. Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi has sparked controversy on social media as she announced her engagement to her fiancé.

A video currently making waves on the internet captured moments from the proposal and Oluwadollarz’s mother’s priceless reaction.

However, Saturday Telegraph reports that the development follows Oluwadollarz’s engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Ife Luv.

The video shows Oluwadollarz’s mother donning a Celestial Church outfit during the romantic proposal, which took place amid an enthusiastic crowd.

READ ALSO:

The man is seen on his knees, holding a ring, as he proposes to Oluwadollarz’s mother, who appears stunned before finally accepting the ring.

The couple shares a kiss to the delight of the cheering crowd, sparking excitement among fans on their engagement.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1883073540213358973?s=46

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

BIPC Crashes Agro Commodities In Benue
Share
Copy Link
×