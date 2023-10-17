Drama As Ndume Walks Out Of Senate Chamber After Akpabio Ruling

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Tuesday as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume clashed on the floor.

During Tuesday’s plenary, Ali Ndume protested how Akpabio was managing the affairs of the upper chamber.

The Senate Chief Whip cited order 54 of the Senate Standing Orders and raised a point of order, but the Senate President ruled him out of order.

After he was ruled out of order, the Borno lawmaker staged a walkout and returned to his office.

He was reportedly just settling down when he received a call from a colleague to return to the chamber for an executive session.

Following the drama that occurred in the Senate, Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging platform, X, to share their reactions.

Below are some of the reactions.

@riskandgrace: Talking about the Presence of all the senators, who told them not to be attending plenary? Ndume just dey throw hate on Akpabio.. he’ will soon be sacked

@TemiBeedie: Akpabio is acting as if he is bigger than the rest. He just one among equals. Rubber stamp senate.

@Davidweizide: Is Senator Ndume bigger than the Senate? If truly Akpabio didn’t sack Abbo, cos if Akpabio should sack anybody, it should be Ndume.

@nigerianpollz: I smell impeachment of the Senate President. These people are the cabals of the Senate.

@Sijibo71: Gone are the days when Nigeria truly has a legislature.

@rotilaw: There is a reason why the headship of legislative bodies is often a matter of seniority. There are many arcane rules and technicalities that will take a long time to learn.

@abdulllsalimm: House of commotion

@chizzi_vincents: Akpkabio might likely not finish his tenure.

@jamesagada: AKPABIO Maybe thinks the President of the Senate is like being the President or the Governor. The Senate President is first among equals.

@OlaniyiTaofiq: Ndume with him wahala again.. that’s how Saraki suspended him then.

@09Nasiir: The truth is Akpabio doesn’t know anything about senate rules and he seems not to be willing to learn.

@aleeyu786: But why is Sen @Senator_Akpabio is so arrogant? The red chamber is not like the Governor’s office where a governor exhibit all sort of powers. He needs to sit up and follow due process or they should remove him. Asap

@mmrajii90_raji: I know Ndume will start a revolt against Akpabio in no-distance time. He is not alone in the bid to impeach Akpabio.

@Aiwe_ile: Ndume is one of the most arrogant senators. Why can’t he meet the Akpabio in private to discuss this? Good Akpabio rules him out of order.