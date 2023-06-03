Drama As Mr Macaroni Threatens To ‘Beat Up’ Deyemi Okanlawon

Famous Nigerian comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has threatened to beat up Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, if he ever sees him.

Mr Macaroni who took to his verified Twitter to issued the threat claimed Deyemi annoyed him so much that he would need to deal with him.

He, however, described the movie star as a “wicked and heartless man.”

Speaking further, he clarified that he was referring to Deyemi’s character as “Folarin in Biodun Stephen’s new film “SISTA.”

He tweeted, “Egbon, @_deyemi you dey vex me die. If I see you outside I fit wound you. Such a wicked and heartless man.”