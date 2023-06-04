New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
Drama As Man Pulls Out Gun During Altercation With VIO Officers (Video)

A yet-to-be-identified man has been caught in a video making the rounds on social media holding what looks like a handgun during an altercation with Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officers.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph correspondence, the man in a native attire was captured holding his shotgun in an attempt to stop the road safety officers from seizing his vehicle.

In the video, the man was seen angrily pulling and cocking a gun while in a heated argument with the vehicle inspection officer.

The man, however, resisted arrest as other road users tried to intervene between the disgruntled man and safety officers.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the argument is yet to be ascertained but passersby were shocked at the turn of events as they asked if it was real or they were all acting a movie.

Watch the video below.

 

