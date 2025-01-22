Drama as Kwali LG Chair Bust in Tears Over Road Completion

Share

There was a mild drama in Abuja yesterday when the Kwali Area Council Chairman, in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) prostrated with tears of joy and appreciation to the Minister, Nyesom Wike for completing the 11km Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo road, within his domain.

The Chairman, Danladi Chiya, who could not contain his joy, prostrated to appreciate the Minister when he yielded to the community’s request for a bridge to be constructed across river Ebbo, which links Kwali and Kuje Area Councils.

It was learnt that the communities who will benefit from the new road, just commissioned by the Minister, have many economic activities to be carried out across the river, but lack of a link bridge has hindered it.

The council chair said: “The road has enhanced the security situation of the area.” He added that it would be complete if Ebbo river, ahead, is bridged. “If you construct that bridge, I will not ask for anything else.”

The minister who expressed satisfaction with the turn out of the community members and their garage of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu over the road construction, immediately pledged to build the link bridge.

Wike said: “Because you have led your people well, because you are supporting the government and because your people are happy with you; let me tell you, the bridge is done.”

