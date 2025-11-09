The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture between Katsina United and Barau FC at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina took a dramatic turn as Barau midfielder, Nana Abraham was allegedly attacked by a pitch-invading supporter and suffered a neck injury that forced a temporary halt to the game.

Confirming the development on Sunday, Barau FC confirmed that Abraham was struck in the neck by “Something like a sharp object” from a fan who entered the pitch shortly after Barau equalised in the 69th minute.

The game was suspended for about ten minutes while medical and security personnel intervened.

Abraham, visibly bleeding and receiving on-field treatment, was substituted and taken for further medical care.

In his own comments, he said, “Thank God I am feeling better right now… our medical team did their best in treating my injuries.”

The violence did not end there: Barau’s team bus was reportedly vandalised after the match, forcing the squad to seek accommodation at a local hotel rather than travel home immediately.

Katsina United, however, dismissed the claims, insisting that “no fan attacked a player” and that reports of the injury were exaggerated.

The incident has triggered a formal investigation by the NPFL, with both clubs expected to submit match-reports and security logs. Barau has called for stern sanctions, warning that “football is not a war”.

This disturbing episode adds to a growing list of security breaches in Nigerian club football and raises urgent questions about fan control, stadium safety protocols and the duty of care owed to players and officials.

As Barau FC awaits full clearance of their injured player and possible punitive action from the league, the wider football community in Nigeria is watching closely: safeguards must be strengthened if such incidents are to be prevented going forward.