Drama As Impeached Ogun Deputy Speaker Blocks Assembly Gate

The crisis rocking the Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, took a worse turn as the impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Dare Kadiri blocked the main gate of the Assembly complex.

This is coming barely three months after Kadiri and his supporters stormed the Assembly to “enforce” judgement nullifying his suspension by the House.

The embattled lawmaker and another, were in September 2022 suspended by the House over allegations bordering on breach of the rights and privileges of the State Legislature.

Kadiri was also impeached as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

But, an Ogun state High Court, sitting in Abeokuta had in March nullified the suspension of Kadiri.

Justice O. A. Onafowokan of the High Court 3, Abeokuta judicial division, while delivering judgment, held that the lawmaker’s suspension was “an abuse of power and abuse of office by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the House of Assembly and the Clerk of the House”.

Despite the judgement, Mr Kadiri has not been allowed back to his office by the Assembly.

A mild drama however played out on Tuesday at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital as blocked the main gate of the complex.

Kadiri sat in his car preventing anyone from gaining access to the Assembly complex.

To the surprise of legislative staff and lawmakers, the embattled former deputy speaker blocked the gate to the Assembly complex.

Security operatives were seen persuading the embattled lawmaker.

Kadiri was heard telling a police officer pacifying him, “If I am not allowed back to my office today no one is going into this compound with a car.”

The embattled deputy speaker sat in his car and was pressing his phone.

A police detachment led by a deputy commissioner of police also arrived at the scene.

But, Kadiri did not budge as the police operatives spoke to him through the window of his car.