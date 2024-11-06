Drama As Illegal Settlers Resist FCTA Demolition Squad

Share

A mild drama ensued yesterday when the occupants of illegal structures confronted the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s demolition squad.

However, the squad brushed aside the resistance to demolish some of the shanties said to be constituting a nuisance around the railway corridor.

Speaking while their structures were being demolished, the Secretary of the Ruga Community Ibrahim Yusuf said it was the 22nd time the community faced demolition.

He said the occupants would re-erect their structures until they were properly resettled. Yusuf said the community contributes immensely to the socio-economic development of the territory having been one of the affordable neighborhoods within the city where artisans and labourers reside.

