Drama As Ikorodu Youths Halt Mohbad’s Burial Process (Video)

There was mild drama on Wednesday at the Ikorodu Cemetery in Lagos State as angry youths in the community obstructed the burial proceedings of late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late singer died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.

The tragic development has, however, plunged the entertainment industry, especially the music industry into despair.

The sudden death of Mohbad, which some reports stated was caused by an ear infection, continues to be a matter of controversy as fans demand for an autopsy.

READ ALSO:

In a video making rounds on social media, some Ikorodu residents were seen having a confrontation over the burial of the deceased.

The boys spoke in the Yoruba language and said they would not allow Mohbad’s corpse to be buried at the cemetery.

Watch Video Below