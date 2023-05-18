New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Drama As House…

Drama As House Suspends Plenary For Members-Elect’s Induction

There was a drama at the House of Representatives yesterday following the adjournment of plenary for the induction of National Assembly members-elect. The two-week ceremony that began last week is aimed at exposing newly elected and re-elected members to legislative procedures.

The first batch had their sessions last week, while the second batch is being trained this week. The last time the House held a session was May 4. As the resumption of plenary, a returning member Ibrahim Isiaka raised a point of order, citing Order 6 Rules 1 and 2 of the House bordering on the privileges of members.

He said: “My point of order is that today, as we speak, an induction programme is ongoing at the International Conference Centre, which I am privileged, together with other members, to be part of Batch B. “Last week, because of this same programme, the House… The plenary was not in session.

“But today, because of the plenary, I have to be here while this programme is ongoing, and I cannot be properly accommodated at the induction ground. That is why I am coming under the matter of privilege, Order 6(1), (2) and (3).”

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

NBS: Hardship Accounts For 47.9% Of Returnees From Abroad
Read Next

NASS Leadership: APC Group Advises Tinubu Against Imposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023