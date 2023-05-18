Drama As House Suspends Plenary For Members-Elect’s Induction

There was a drama at the House of Representatives yesterday following the adjournment of plenary for the induction of National Assembly members-elect. The two-week ceremony that began last week is aimed at exposing newly elected and re-elected members to legislative procedures.

The first batch had their sessions last week, while the second batch is being trained this week. The last time the House held a session was May 4. As the resumption of plenary, a returning member Ibrahim Isiaka raised a point of order, citing Order 6 Rules 1 and 2 of the House bordering on the privileges of members.

He said: “My point of order is that today, as we speak, an induction programme is ongoing at the International Conference Centre, which I am privileged, together with other members, to be part of Batch B. “Last week, because of this same programme, the House… The plenary was not in session.

“But today, because of the plenary, I have to be here while this programme is ongoing, and I cannot be properly accommodated at the induction ground. That is why I am coming under the matter of privilege, Order 6(1), (2) and (3).”