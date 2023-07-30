Drama As Fans Fight Over Wizkid’s Shirt At UK Concert (Video)

There was a mild drama at the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s concert which was completely sold out by afrobeat superstar, Wizkid after he threw his shirt at the audience while performing his favourite songs.

The Grammy Award-winning singer who made an impressive entrance at the concert also delivered a ground-breaking performance that left a long-lasting memory in the heart of his fans.

However, as the show continues, Wizkid pulled his shirt and threw it at his fans causing them to fight for its ownership.

Two groups of fans at the nosebleed section of the stage, all ladies, fought for the possession of the superstar’s shirt.

And the group that eventually took custody of the shirt let out a scream of joy as they happily showed off the shirt with excitement.

Watch the video below…

Fans fighting to own that Wizkid’s shirt😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/CtAl45jgdg — SIR STARBOY GUCCI☆🧘‍♂️✰ (@SirStarboi) July 30, 2023