Drama As DSS Stops Shaibu From Speaking To Obaseki

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday denied the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu access to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, adding a fresh wrinkle to the conflict between the governor and his deputy.

New Telegraph reports, Shaibu was one of the guests that came to the church service to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the State held at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin, the state capital.

During the programme, the Deputy Governor stood up to greet Obaseki, but a DSS operative blocked him just a few metres away.

Obaseki, who was seated beside his wife, Betsy, and Charles Aniagwu, a Commissioner of Delta State, looked away as Shaibu fruitlessly explained to the plain-cloth security operative who stood his ground.

Shaibu, however, returned to his seat without getting to meet the Governor.

Commenting on the issue, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Andrew Okungbowa, said the DSS operative was only doing his job.

“Whatever happened at the church service was not at the behest of the Governor, neither was he aware what the security aides were doing.

“In fact, the security aides were doing their job. Besides, the governor was not aware that the deputy was coming to greet him. The church is a public event, so the security aides had a duty to safeguard their principal,” he said.

Despite the embarrassing incident, Shaibu pledged absolute loyalty to the governor.

Speaking with journalists at the venue, the deputy governor described Obaseki as his elder brother.

He said: “My loyalty to the Edo governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor.

“As for the issues that were around town when I was away (in the United States of America), I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about. He is my elder brother and boss. I do not think I should talk about anything.

“If I have issues with him (Obaseki), it is better settled at home, and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfil it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State, from the beginning to the end. But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal, and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute.”

Shaibu, who hails from Edo North Senatorial District, intends to succeed Obaseki, an indigene of Benin in Edo South senatorial district, but the governor is pushing for a successor from Esanland in Edo Central senatorial district.