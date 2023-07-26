Drama as DSS, NCS tussle over Emefiele’s custody

A mild drama played out at the Federal High Court, Lagos, between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) as they tussled over who keeps custody of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, after he was granted bail. Emefiele was admitted to bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo after pleading not guilty to the two counts of illegal possession of firearms slammed on him by the DSS. The judge admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum and ordered that he should be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending perfection of his bail terms.However, almost two hours after the case had ended, Emefiele stayed back in the court, while operatives of the DSS were still hanging around the court premises with their vehicles, fuelling speculations that Emefiele may be re-arrested. Some prison officials were also seen within the court premises with their vehicles to pick up Emefiele in compliance with the court’s order. The stand-off later led to a scuffle between the DSS operatives and some prison officials during which the uniform of one of the prison officials was torn. About two hours after the stand-off, all the prison officials vacated the court’s premises, following what was said to be a directive from above that the prison officials should hand over Emefiele to the DSS. This was contrary to the court’s order. The DSS operatives eventually whisked Emefiele away from the court at around 3pm. However, reacting to the development, Human Rights Lawyer, Obed Agu, condemned the refusal of the DSS to obey the court’s order, saying: “It’s a sad day for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

