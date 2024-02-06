Drama As CSOs Move To Save Embattled NEDC MD

There was a mild drama in Abuja as several leaders of different civil society organizations ( CSOs) came out in numbers singing praises of the embattled managing director of the North East Development Commission ( NEDC), Dr Mohammad Alkali.

The groups refusing to listen to the critics of the MD, claimed that he has done so many exemplary things which other public officeholders ought to emulate.

Leaders of the groups at a press conference in Abuja, battled to outwit each other a bit to pass a vote of confidence on the MD.

Some of the CSOs in attendance include the Society for Community Development and Empowerment (SCODE), the Progressive Initiative for Sustainable Development (PRISD), the Justice and Equality Advocacy Network (JEAN), the Civic Engagement and Governance Institute (CEGI), the Grassroots Empowerment Network (GEN), Advocates of Social Change and Responsibility (ASCR), Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI).

Others are, Generation for Human Rights and Development (GHURID), Sustainable Development and Advocacy Movement (SDAM), Health and Education Research Alliance (HERA), Urban Renewal and Livelihood Enhancement Organization (URLEO), the Initiative for Democratic Governance and Economic Development (IDGE), Youth Empowerment and Leadership Foundation (YELF), Women’s Empowerment and Rights Organization (WERO), and Civil Society Alliance for Good Governance (CSAGG).

One of the leaders, who is also the spokesperson for COCSON, Bartholomew Obiora said: “We, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (COCSON), have gathered here today to address important developments regarding the North East Development Commission (NEDC), specifically the leadership of its Managing Director appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obiora stated that NEDC has been on track and really addressing the socioeconomic issues affecting the North East States, and are all out to support his efforts to change the narrative in the region.

According to him, “We have extensively analyzed his performance, engaging closely with stakeholders involved in the North East Development, and we are pleased to announce the passing of a vote of confidence on the Managing Director.

“We commend the Managing Dr Mohammad Alkali Director for his tireless efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of the North East region. Under his leadership, the NEDC has successfully implemented various development projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the region.

“Notable achievements include; Infrastructure Development: The NEDC, under the guidance of the Managing Director, has constructed and rehabilitated critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges.

These projects have enhanced accessibility, connectivity, and essential services for the people of the region.