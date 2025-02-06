Drama As Colleagues Dump Corpse Of Police Inspector, Flee

Share

There was a mild drama in Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State when policemen who brought the corpse of their colleague for burial fled when the youth and family members attacked the entourage.

New Telegraph reports that an Inspector in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Blessing Yusuf Suleiman, popularly known as Omo Alahaja, who was serving at Akotogbo in Irele Local Government Area of state, died in very questionable circumstances.

Yusuf was reported to have died last week in a river within the Akotogbo Division. But when his corps was brought to his house in Osi area Akure for burial, the youth in the area requested to view the corps.

The youth who viewed Yusuf’s corpse discovered that it was burnt with marks over the remains contrary to the impression that the late Inspector of Police drowned.

A source close to the family said Yusuf’s wife was said to have complained that 24 hours after efforts to reach her husband failed, she received a call from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) informing her that her husband had drowned.

The wife said his husband’s colleagues had told her that his remains would be brought to the Osi community the next day.

An eyewitness said that, when the body arrived, it was however sealed in a coffin.

This prompted family and well-wishers to demand to see the remains. Upon opening the coffin, the body was found burnt with a cracked skull, contradicting the initial claim that he drowned which further raised suspicions of foul play.

The Divisional Crime Office (DCO), who led the Akotogbo’s team corps, was bitten up by youths in the area. The policemen had to abandon the coffin and the vehicle in front of his family house and run for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said more details would be provided after investigations.

