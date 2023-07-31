Drama As Cardi B Throws Mic At Fan Who Splashed Drink On Her (Video)

Popular American Grammy award-winning rap artiste, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by his stage name Cardi B angrily throws her microphone at a fan who splashed drink at her during a stage performance in Las Vegas.

Prior to the incident, the American singer could be seen happily performing at the event when a member of the crowd threw liquid from a cup at her.

But in a viral video that emerged on social media, Cardi B could be seen as she angrily throws her microphone at the attacker who splashed drink at the her.

READ ALSO:

However, the lady was immediately escorted out of the venue by security operatives.

The video has garnered mixed reactions from Nigerians.