Drama As Cardi B Throws Mic At Fan Who Splashed Drink On Her (Video)

Popular American Grammy award-winning rap artiste, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by his stage name Cardi B angrily throws her microphone at a fan who splashed drink at her during a stage performance in Las Vegas.
Prior to the incident, the American singer could be seen happily performing at the event when a member of the crowd threw liquid from a cup at her.
But in a viral video that emerged on social media, Cardi B could be seen as she angrily throws her microphone at the attacker who splashed drink at the her.
However, the lady was immediately escorted out of the venue by security operatives.
The video has garnered mixed reactions from Nigerians.