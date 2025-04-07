Drama As Burna Boy Previews Diss Track ‘Lamborghini’

Share

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred reactions with the preview of his highly-anticipated diss track, ‘Lamborghini.

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos-based socialite, Sophia Egbueje, sparked reactions in a leaked audio after accusing Burna Boy of a failed Lamborghini promise.

However, Burna Boy responded to the controversy with a diss track aimed at Sophia Egbueje, announcing his arrival in Kenya for a music concert where he performed the diss track.

In a recent development, Burna Boy previews the diss track, dominating social media conversations.

A viral clip shows Burna Boy at a club, previewing the track as he dances along with excitement.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a reaction online, prompting varied reactions from fans.

Reaction trailing this post;

Ghost Boy wrote, “After this one go say people music no get substance and him dey sing dem dey for there Oya na”.

Ejimo queried. “Burna said in an interview that most songs have no meaning, no sense. I wonder what this song is about” .

Imere remarked, “This song is the worst song from any artist in the history of nigeria. One day one day, outsiders go tell burna the truth”.

God Pikin wrote, “All of them pass the vibes ”.

