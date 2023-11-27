Drama An Aba, As Church Cancels Wedding Over Pregnant Bride

It was a drama galore at the Ogbor-Hill branch of the Assemblies of God Church, Aba, Abia State on Sunday as the presiding Pastor of the church, identified as Pastor Eze Ogba, declined to wed a groom and his bride, over reports that the bride was pregnant.

New Telegraph gathered that the couple, Mr Isreal and his bride, Miss Rose, as well as their relations was in the church for the ceremony which was slated to be held after church service on 26th November after their Traditional Marriage took place on the 18th of this same month.

However, the church in what many said is its usual doctrine, was said to have ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted on the bride which later revealed that she was pregnant. Following the development, the Pastor of the Church announced that the wedding had been canceled.

The situation left everyone in the church dazed and confused as the families made frantic efforts to have the board of the church rescind the decision, while the pastor was seen interviewing the bride who pleaded her innocence.

However, when their efforts failed, sources told the New Telegraph that the families of the groom and bribe were said to have gone to a nearby church that performed the wedding and equally hosted the reception ceremony.

Speaking on the plea of anonymity, a member of the church told New Telegraph that the decision of the Assemblies of God Church pastor is in line with the church’s doctrine not to perform weddings for pregnant brides, no matter their status.

“It is the doctrine of the Assemblies of God Church not to wed pregnant brides, it is not a new thing. The groom and bride who presented themselves for the wedding knew that the Church could not join them in matrimony because the bride was already pregnant.

“They were to be joined after the service when the result of the test ordered by the church would have been ready. After conducting the pregnancy test on the bride, the church found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding was cancelled.”

However, some neutrals who considered the financial expenses made by the families in preparing for the ceremony said the church ought to have performed the ceremony and later disciplined the groom and the bride.

New Telegraph further gathered that both the groom and his bride were later suspended following the doctrine of the church after the cancellation of their wedding.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Pastor were not successful as he was said to be in a meeting when our correspondent visited the church.

Further information revealed that the church is not interested in making an official statement on such an issue considered as an internal law governing the church which is known by all bonafide members of the church.