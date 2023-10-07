Drake Announces Break From Music To Focus On Health

Multi-Grammy-award-winning Canadian rapper and singer, Drake has announced he would be taking a break from music.

The news of taking a sabbatical from music was announced on his radio show, SiriusXM programme, Table For One, on Friday, hours after the release of his new album, ‘For All The Dogs.’

According to him, the reason for his break was to focus more on his health, adding that the break would last for a year or more.

He, however, stressed that he has been battling stomach issues for years.

He said,“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest.

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost… Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

“I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer,”