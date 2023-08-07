Dr Vwaere Victim Of Gross Negligence, NMA Laments

…demands inspection of all public elevators in Lagos State

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the late Dr Diaso Vwaere was a victim of gross negligence whose death would have been avoided.

Dr Vwaere died from injuries sustained from the crash of the elevator she was trapped in at the House Officers’ quarters of the General Hospital in Odan.

In view of the circumstances surrounding her death, the President of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah in a statement on Monday, called on the Lagos State government to inspect and commence routine maintenance of all the

public elevators in the state, and ensure psychological support was provided to Dr Vwaere’s family and her colleagues at the hospital.

While calling for justice and sanctions for everyone responsible for the elevator crash and the young doctor’s death, the NMA has vowed to resist any attempt from any quarters to subvert justice

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has keenly followed the issues surrounding the avoidable death of our young colleague Dr Vwaere

“That this death was avoidable is not in doubt as the stories surrounding the elevator leave a very sour taste in the mouth. After reviewing all the facts, it is clear that Dr. Vwaere was a victim of gross negligence in the maintenance of the elevator.

“We hereby commend all the efforts by our members in Lagos State in ensuring justice for our departed colleague and call on the Government of Lagos State to make hay while the sun shines.

“NMA hereby calls on Lagos State Government to quickly initiate measures to assuage the pains and loss being felt by the family of Dr. Vwaere.

“The Government should also provide psychological support for the family and all the doctors residing and working in the General Hospital, Odan.

“The Government should also initiate an inspection of all public elevators in Lagos State and commence routine maintenance.

“We call on Lagos State Government to carry out a thorough investigation and mete out sanctions as appropriate. NMA wants justice to be seen to be done and shall resist any attempt to subvert or mitigate it.

“Let all tiers of government in Nigeria learn a lesson from the loss of this young doctor and make sure that such avoidable deaths are prevented.

“Let her death not go in vain but become a trigger for us all to imbibe routine maintenance culture. May we never spill another innocent blood as a nation.”