Dr Tunji-Ojo: Taking Ministry Of Internal Affairs To Greater Heights

“Leadership is the capacity to translate a vision into reality”

—Warren Bennis

When in January 2025 a respected chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Olutayo Yomi Victor, popularly known as ‘Daddy Billions’ described the sterling achievements of the Minister of Internal Affairs as exceptional; he was not caught up in a cloud of delusion, based on political party affiliation.

Not at all! He did not mince words but stated the facts point blank. Said he: “Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s visionary leadership has set a new benchmark for public service in Nigeria. His unwavering dedication to efficiency, equity, and progressive change continues to inspire confidence and optimism among citizens nation- wide.”

As if that was not enough an encomium, he added the clincher that: “President Bola Tinubu is blessed to have Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister.” Yet, he is not the only concerned Nigerian citizen to feel so.

In fact, as one who tries to balance the narratives of public affairs analysis based on the performance of public officers amongst the good, the bad and of course, the ugly, all in the national interest going by the implementations of policies, Yomi’s assessment is nothing but apt!

And good enough, there is empirical evidence on ground to bolster such claims. But in a country where not a few critics rush into conclusions, categorising government’s doings all as “ugly”, the singling out those politicians that are out there excelling in their duties and making the desired difference has indeed, become compelling.

But why, you may ask? It is all because such achievers epitomise the long denied good governance acting as the bright beacons of hope in the long, dark tunnel of mass misery to show us the way forward, as Tunji-Ojo has been doing over the past two and half years of the President Tinubu-led administration.

For instance, the notable achievements of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in recent months include increasing patrols with over 30 patrol vehicles, launching contactless biometrics, and enhancing security and efficiency. Others include the designing and development of a Tier 4, 8.3 petabyte Data Centre and automating the visa application process.

Proving to be one Nigerian politician, who was prepared for governance, he hit the ground running ever since his appointment as the Minister of Internal Affairs. That was back in August 2023.

Amongst the laudable reforms implemented that have significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ministry of Interior include the clearance of a backlog of 204,332 passports within a record-breaking three weeks. It was the first of such in Nigeria’s history and it reduced the frustrations of several Nigerians.

Next was the introduction of a two-week processing timeline for new passport applications, along with options for home and office delivery. This has indeed revolutionised service delivery and restored public confidence in the NIS.

Furthermore, the minister has been applauded for prioritising national security through the implementation of robust measures to secure Nigeria’s borders.

Guaranteed is the enhanced monitoring at international airports and other points of entry to prevent unauthorised access and ensure the safety of citizens is made a priority. But that was not all there are to his remarkable achievements since 2023. Fully aware that a well-motivated

In all of these testaments to performing brilliantly as the minister making the difference, the lessons for all others include that of being prepared for leadership…

workforce act as the dependable catalyst to drive the visions and dreams of an organisation from the darkness of night to the brilliant light of the day he wasted no time with emphasis on their welfare. He has therefore overseen the promotion of thousands of officers across various services.

These include the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigerian Correctional Service. As expected the promotions have boosted both their morale and productivity within the ranks. And in a similar vein is the establishment of a functional pension board aimed to align paramilitary salaries with those of the Nigeria Police Force, promoting fairness and equity.

It was not surprising that this statement was made to honour him: “In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was awarded the ‘Public Service Person of the Year 2023’ by Leadership Newspaper, acknowledging his bold and exceptional reforms in resolving the perennial passport booklet debacle at the NIS within just five weeks of taking office.

“In a compassionate approach to criminal justice reform, the minister facilitated the clearance of fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates, contributing to the decongestion of correctional facilities and emphasising rehabilitation over punitive measures.”

These are not only interesting fea- tures but they fall in tandem with the core mandate of the ministry including that of the protection of human dignity, opportunity, business environment, jus- tice and national security. But, beyond the humanitarian aspects and rights, it also shapes economic growth, security, and social cohesion.

Similarly, Olutato highlighted TunjiOjo’s outstanding efforts in streamlin- ing the issuance of passports, effectively resolving long-standing bottlenecks. He also praised the minister for ensuring that the country’s borders are now ad- equately secured and professionally managed.

On innovation, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as reported on September 28,2025; said Nigeria’s immigration management had entered a new phase of digital innovation, operational efficiency, and citizen-focused service delivery.

As highlighted: “We are building a smarter, more secure, and serviceoriented immigration system. Recent innovations include electronic gates at airports, digital landing and exit cards, a centralised passport system, and realtime electronic border surveillance.”

He spoke at the passing-out parade of 689 cadets of the 50th Superintendent Basic Course of the Immigration Training School, Kano.

In all of these testaments to performing brilliantly as the minister making the difference, the lessons for all others include that of being prepared for leadership, having a people – oriented vision, being pragmatic, innovative, showing character, courage, commitment, candour and compassion while still exhibiting humility.

He should therefore, keep the flag of the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda flying higher as we wish him all the best. As John C. Maxwell rightly noted: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.”