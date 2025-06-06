Dr. Tunji-Ojo: Icon Of ‘Renewed Hope’ Leadership

Share

‘‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader”

—John Quincy Adams

If there is one notable gamechanger standing tall above his peers, whose remarkable achievements within a short span of two years in office remain testament to the President Bola Tinubu-led government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda, he is none other than the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

This goes beyond sheer sentiments or gainful glorification. Yes, he might be on the quiet side of life, but given the fact that one’s stance is backed by empirical evidence, both on ground and in the public sphere, his sterling achievements need to be highlighted, as inspiration for fellow citizens, especially the younger generation to glean from.

That is as he exemplifies a bright beacon to show the way forward, for other leaders in the country’s dark tunnel of the search for the long elusive good governance.

Name them: Standing out amongst the notable ones are the display of the humanity in him with the promotion of record 32,361 personnel, the implementation of transparent recruitment, and of course, ensuring timely decorations of deserving officers into their new ranks.

What more, the transparent and streamlined recruitment process has been introduced. All these were done, because he is well aware that a motivated workforce remains the catalyst to driving the vision of the ministry forward.

Still on the human angle to leadership he remains an advocate for equitable compensation for workers in the ministry.

A good example of this is that of aligning the workers’ salaries with that of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). So also is that of the functional pension board which has enhanced both their morale and productivity.

Going into the specifics, the ease with which Nigerians obtain their passports is linked to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Data Centre in addition to the Command and Control Centre. That is at the NIS headquarters.

The new facilities are rightly designed with the salutatory aim to enhance the new visa and passport application processes.

Interestingly, he has fulfilled his pledge to revolutionise passport processing, within a two-week timeline, in addition to the introduction of home and office delivery of passports.

This commenced in February, 2024. He has also kept to his vision by implementing personal uploads of passport photographs.

This also eases the streamlining of the application process, thereby increasing both convenience and accessibility for the applicants.

Not left out are the improved border management systems. With regards to the correctional centres the interior minister has initiated their rehabilitation making them conducive for human habitation.

In so doing it has bolstered Nigeria’s security infrastructure across the country. The decongestion of the correctional facilities through the clearance of fines and compensations worth N585 million for 4,068 inmates is exemplary.

That is another display of the human aspect to criminal justice reform. As Eleanor Roosevelt aptly stated: “A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader, a great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves.”

Taking the leadership narrative to the statutory functions of government to protect the lives of the citizens is the introduction of

the Safe School Initiative. This, along with the improved emergency and fire response strengthened with the new fire engines and rapid intervention vehicles are equally commendable.

And with the successful completion of a Dell 1.4 Petabyte (PB) Tier 4 Data Centre and Command at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters, there is little doubt that Tunji-Ojo certainly knows his onions.

Rising to the increasing challenge of vandalism, especially in mining areas and to enhance revenue in the sector, Tunji-Ojo launched the Mining Marshal programme at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) headquarters.

This laudable initiative is complemented by the deployment of 10,000 Agro Rangers across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The noble aim of course, is to protect our fertile farmlands and ensure safety for the farmers.

Lest we forget, another of his milestone achievements at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was the clearance of an overwhelming backlog of 204,332 passports within a record-breaking three-week period! Praiseworthy is it not? Of course, it is.

By that fantastic feat he has saved Nigeria not only from a national crisis but an international embarrassment. One other aspect of improvement on service delivery is on international relations.

For instance, over the past two years the Minister of Interior has exhibited his patriotic rebranding in terms of reciprocating in visa processes to foreigners as he has done for Nigerians.

With all these noteworthy achievements he has demonstrated that leadership by being prepared for it, with a pragmatic vision, along with people who believe in it and make the needed sacrifice for the common good.

With the fear of God and love of the people is a possibility here in Nigeria. As a game changer he has switched the narrative of correctional centres from that of punishment to that of sober reflection to evolve the humanity in all of us.

It was in recognition of TunjiOjo’s inspiring achievements that he was awarded the “Public Service Person of The Year 2023” by Leadership newspapers.

That should serve as a lesson to others, in whatever leadership positions they find themselves to be guided by the doctrine of leaving behind worthy legacies.

“What will I be remembered for after my tenure in the service of my fatherland is done”? Back then according to the media organisation “he was found worthy for finding his way into the hearts of millions of citizens for whom obtaining or renewing the Nigerian passport had become a nightmare; for his bold, extensive and exceptional reforms tackling the perennial passport issue.”

As Warren Bennis rightly stated: “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality” as Tunji-Ojo has done. He should therefore, keep going forward in the service of the nation.

