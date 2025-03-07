Dr. Toromade Francis On Keys To Achieving Food Security In Nigeria

Share

On food security, we either pay the farmer now, or pay the pharma later. The choice is ours’

—Dr. Toromade Francis (DG Premier Agribusiness Academy)

One of the significant factors used to measure the economic development and stability of every nation is on food security status of the citizenry.

According to the 1996 World Food Summit, food security is a situation in which “all the people at all times have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life”.

But according to the World Food Programme (WFP) the last quarter of 2024 saw to a deteriorating food security paradigm shift with 25.1 million Nigerians – caught in the terrifying trap of food insecurity.

Based on the research findings by the Cadre Harmonise with support from the Federal Government and partners the figure of the citizens to suffer from food insecurity will rise to 33.1 million.

Listed amongst the causative factors are the high inflation rate, climate change, and of course persisting insecurity, especially in the northern geo-political zones.

But what matters most is how to provide sustainable solutions to this economic quagmire. That is where the thoughts of one erudite, resourceful and commited Nigerian advocate of food security comes in handy.

He is none other than Dr. Toromade Francis Olugbenga, the Director General Premier Agribusiness Academy as well as that of the Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN).

With Ph.D. in Business Management and over 30 years experience across the West African agribusiness landscape his views on food security in Nigeria should be taken with all the seriousness it deserves.

His views on agribusiness sustainability, challenges and opportunities available to them should serve as food-for-thought to individuals who engage in productive activities related to the field as well as the policy makers and those who implement them.

For instance, sustainability is the ability to maintain profitable food production while minimising environmental impact and ensuring social responsibility. This integrates the significant element of economic stability.

As for the challenges they include climate change, soil degradation, water scarcity, high production costs and fluctuating market demands.

All these cumulatively threaten longterm food security and should be tackled. And that should be done by all the stakeholders making the best use of the opportunities in the vast agricultural landscape.

Such opportunities exist in precision farming, alternative feed sources, renewable energy and technologically-driven solutions such as smart monitoring and automation.

Also, strengthening the supply chain, promoting sustainable farming practices and investment in research can enhance productivity and reduce waste. In addition, it would ensure stable food systems and ensure global food security.

But there is a note of warning to all concerned across the food security value chain. But what could that be? The bitter truth is that while ones plans may be ideal the realities on the field of farming present the ordeal.

According to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs at the bottom of the pyramid are physiological needs such as food, water, warmth and of course, rest.

Up above that are safety needs such as security and safety. Next come belongingness and love needs encapsulating intimate relationships and friendship. Above these are esteem

But on top of the pyramid of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is self actualisation when achieved deploying one’s full potentials and creative activities

To succeed in the agribusiness spectrum, with the aim of achieving economic sustainability, Dr. Francis emphasises the use of business analysis techniques based on mission, objective, strategy and tactics.

But while strategy equals to effectiveness and efficiency, tactics equates to efficiency that is internal. That brings forth the measurement of efficiency rate where same for same and same for less equals to 100 but more for same and much more for same equals to 250.

But for the average agripreneur to understand the nitty gritty of all these administrative nuggets the power of well honed skills come into full play.

To have a grasp of this mentality imagine the word, skills without ‘s’ which leaves us with ‘kills’. And without ‘sk’ gives ‘ills’.

So, an entrepreneur is either killed or falls ill without skills. Ingenious, is it not? Yes, of course, it is. What it boils down to is that though you may have the dream and vision, all the raw materials, with bankable proposal and the capital to jump start your agribusiness, without skills all would amount to nothing!

Skills acquisition through training and retraining is therefore, a sine qua non to achieving your goals. But also there has to be the enabling macro business environment to succeed.

Amongst these important elements are the right political, economic, socio-cultural as well as the legal/legislative environment with practicable regulations to act as catalysts for the businesses to thrive and survive.

Not left out of the variables that come into play are the Porter’s five forces of supplies, substitutes, customers beginning at the point of entry but playing their parts within the rivalry matrix.

To the agripreneur the combined words of “opportunityisnowhere ” can either be interpreted as “opportunity is nowhere” or “opportunity is now here”.

The choice is yours to make. It is therefore, advisable to capitalise on one’s strengths, take opportunities and maximise them while overcoming weaknesses and threats.

Note that sometimes the chains that prevent us from being free are more mental than physical. And that always plays out in the service triangle from the company to the customers as well as systems and employees.

In the final analysis, every agripreneur wanting to contribute his part to the nation’s food security should be capable of matching the 9 Ps with the 9 Cs.

These include products, price, place, people, and promotion. Others are process, physical evidence, personal selling and partnerships.

The 9Cs are strongly anchored on customer/consumer, cost, convenience, caring and communication. Others include coordination, confirmation, convincing and continuity.

All said, achieving food security in Nigeria and globally demands a holistic and well articulated approach. We all need to have access to food that is affordable, yet adequate and nutritious.

As Francis has rightly asked in his recent brilliant lecture: “We either pay the farmer, or be ready to pay the pharma”. The choice is ours!

