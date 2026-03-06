Dr Tonlagha: Why We Need To Give Hope, Succour To The Needy

In Africa, the genre of caring minds is mostly women, who for spiritual and moral burdens are silently doing so much to close the gap in political governance by promoting projects and programmes aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering the needy.

This they do not just to earn a living but also, through creativity and entrepreneurship, add value to their communities and national development. By all assessment parameters, Nigeria is blessed with scores of such caring women, who are lifting up the hands of the needy in their communities in help by committing their financial, time and other resources to transform their lives.

Among these few women with caring hearts, Deaconess (Dr.) Esther Tonlagha is, by God’s grace, standing out in view of her irrepressible zeal to transform lives and communities in Delta State and by extension other states in Nigeria.

Community Advocate

The frontline advocate for community development and a respected humanitarian leader has, for the past few years, been working to protect and promote the fundamental rights of people globally through her civil advocacy group, the Esther Matthew Tonlagha (EMT) Foundation.

The foundation, which aims to reduce delinquency, promote self-reliance, and foster rural communities’ transformation, has since its establishment been relentlessly empowering individuals and fostering sustainable transformation in underserved communities Tonlagha said: “With all sense of joy, I know that our women have consistently exhibited this trait at family level through the proper upbringing of the young ones and at social, economic and political levels by other value-laden roles that cannot be denied by even the most gender-insensitive people globally.

“As global leaders, particularly the men, join billions of women in the world on this very special day that holds great promises for women and young girls and great potential of transforming our lives, families and communities, I want to align my views with Melinda Gates’, one of the world’s gender-sensitive and social justice crusaders, who said ‘when we invest in women and girls, we are investing in the people who invest in everyone else’.”

Dr. Esther Tonlagha has since the establishment of her Foundation, has been raising her voice not so she can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard since the society cannot succeed when half of the people are held back.

EMT Foundation’s Platform

From her Effurun, Delta State, operational base, MrsTonlagha, has been leveraging the EMT Foundation platform to focus on fostering community development through youth empowerment, education support, and health initiatives and actively supporting entrepreneurs, schoolchildren, and sickle cell warriors, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

Spurred by her strong belief that genuine leadership is rooted in service and capacity for transformation, this woman leader of substance has, by strong commitment to social justice and community empowerment, inspired scores of young men and women to become transformative agents in socioeconomic development, driving positive change and resilience in their lives and neighbourhoods.

According to Tonlagha, some of the key initiatives and activities recently embarked on by it include the training of 36 graduates in July ending 2025 on cake-making, fashion design, makeup artistry, gele styling, culinary arts, and salon services.

Speaking during the graduation of the trainees on why her foundation organised the programme, Dr. Tonlagha, described the day as a celebration of courage, growth, and possibility She enthused: “These are not just skills; they are tools of empowerment.

Whether you start a business, support your family, or teach others, your hands now carry the power to build something meaningful. Keep learning and stay curious. Let your creativity flow. Do not be afraid to take up space—your talent deserves it.”

Delta Speaker

In his remarks at the event, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, represented by Pastor Ambrose Omafuwe, praised Dr. Mrs. Tonlagha for her impactful contributions to humanitar ian service and societal development and the EMT Foundation for its consistent commitment to empowerment: The lawmaker attested to the importance of the empowerment programme thus: “This is more than a graduation— it is a statement of hope, dignity, and transformation.

From free medical outreaches in creek communities to renovating the Okenrekonko Cottage Hospital, EMTs work continues to impact lives.” One of the beneficiaries of the intervention by the foundation, Alero Excel Efi, described her selection for the programme as a life-changing opportunity.

She recounted how she came across the programme unexpectedly and expressed deep appreciation to the EMT Foundation for what she described as a transparent and impactful programme.

Also, the foundation organised a Youth Empowerment programme in December 2025, through which 30 young entrepreneurs and market women were empowered with N500,000 each (totalling N15 million) to expand their businesses.

One of the trainees, who shared his experience during the programme and his plans for the future, Onochie Dumebi Elvis, expressed appreciation to the EMT Foundation for its support through the programme. He said: “I am one of the students who were empowered for the small scale business programme.

It is really impressive, and it’s a very huge thing. This is not small and at least for someone who is starting a small-scale business, this is strength and I believe it will boost everything I am going to do in my business. “It will help my business, and it will give me all the energy I deserve. So I want to say thank you very much.”

Health & Wellness Interventions

On Health & Wellness interventions, the EMT Foundation has been running some medical outreach programmes and health initiatives that bring essential care to underserved communities, ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare regardless of circumstance.

Under this commendable intervention in a country, where over 150 mil-lion ordinary Nigerians lack access to primary healthcare, the foundation provided N20 million in support to 200 individuals living with sickle cell challenge.

In terms of educational support, the foundation through skills training in fields such as culinary arts, fashion design, events management, and salon services, has been empowering hundreds of individuals with knowledge and practical expertise to build a brighter future.

For instance, it has been distributing learning materials, including school bags, books, and pens, to local schools in the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State.

Similarly, the EMT Foundation has also in furtherance of its Economic Empowerment introduced mentorship and guidance programmes in the state to equip people with the tools, confidence, and opportunities to achieve financial independence, while its skills training has been creating opportunities for hundreds of individuals, particularly the young ones, to sustainable livelihoods.

On Community Development initiatives, the Dr. (Mrs.) Tonlagha’s foundation has been contributing its quota by prioritising communitydriven initiatives by strengthening social bonds, encouraging collaboration, and creating environments where dignity, resilience, and shared growth can sustainably flourish at the grassroots.

In what encapsulates the cherished values of the founder, the information sourced from the foundation’s site stated: “At EMT Foundation, compassion is more than a feeling, it is a force that transforms lives. “Guided by empathy, we turn care into action by supporting individuals and families facing hardship in our community.

From providing essential resources to offering emotional support and advocacy, we strive to alleviate suffering and restore hope.

“Every initiative we undertake is rooted in the conviction that no one should feel alone in adversity. By standing with those in need, EMT Foundation helps build resilience, dignity, and a stronger, more compassionate community for all.

Core Principles

Commenting on these core principles of the foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Tonlagha maintained that the EMT Foundation was fully dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and communities through a holistic approach that combines essential healthcare services, educational advancement, economic empowerment, and sustainable community development.

According to her, at the core of the foundation’s mission is a commitment to compassion, excellence, and humanity first. “We believe in community-driven initiatives that not only address immediate needs but also create lasting opportunities, fostering resilience and dignity for all.

By putting people at the centre of everything we do, EMT Foundation strives to build stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities.”