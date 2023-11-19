Dr Tolulola Bayode Bags US President Lifetime Award

A philanthropist and Founder of the Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Bayode has bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award of the United States of America (USA) President

Dr Bayode was honoured for her dedication and unflinching support for the vulnerable children and underprivileged in the society.

The philanthropist through her numerous life-changing programmes has proven to be a beacon of hope to the needy and the vulnerable.

At the ceremony attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, Bayode was described as an Amazon with a great penchant for the development of mankind.

In attendance were: diplomats, USA congressmen and women, the first Nigerian black woman judge in Prince George’s County Maryland USA, April Ademuliyi and the President of Trinidad and Tobago among others

The highly elated philanthropist said the award would spur her to do more for humanity, most especially the underprivileged.

Her words ” I am greatly honoured to receive an award in the United States of America coming from the presidency. This is to show that you are being watched across the world.

“This will serve as a tonic for me to serve humanity more and more. I am appreciative of this honour bestowed on me. I dedicate the award to my children in Dorian’s home and the women”

Dr Bayode is a trained medical professional but with a passion for the well-being of the less privileged.

Dorian Home is not limited to taking care of abandoned babies and widows, but also focuses on research, training, and empowerment and mobilizes women towards self-emancipation.

The home has a capacity state of the art ultra-modern over 600 capacity facilities to cater for the needs of less-privileged and abandoned children in the society.

The recognition from the highly esteemed American Presidency, attested to the fact, that her interventions to better the lives of the downtrodden have been noticed beyond Nigeria and rewarded outstandingly.