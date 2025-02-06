Dr Salami, Others Urge Professionals to Prioritise Healthy Living, Aspire for Excellence in 2025

Share

Prominent Nigerian physician and social media influencer, Dr. Chinonso Egemba widely known as Aproko Dr and Social Entrepreneur Dr. Abiola Salami, have called on Nigerians to prioritise healthy living by envisioning the person they aspire to become in 2025 and actively working towards the achievement of that goal.

Similarly, Salami who is also a renowned performance strategist has challenged business leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs to uphold excellence, quality and consistency in 2025.

The duo spoke at The 2025 New Year Kickoff Summit recently held in Lagos, where the summit participants focused on ‘Navigating Innovation & Growth in 2025’, providing strategic insights for participants to elevate their performance in the new year.

The event was organised by CHAMP GLC. Shifting the focus to the challenges of addiction and its harmful impact on health, Aproko Doctor described it as a form of mental imprisonment created by the individual.

According to him, “If you’re struggling with something right now, it’s because of the story you’ve told yourself about it and the strong belief you’ve attached to it.

That’s why breaking free feels so difficult,” he explained. Aproko Dr. therefore, encouraged participants at the summit to prioritise healthy living by envisioning the person they aspire to become in 2025 and actively working toward that goal.

On his part, Dr. Salami challenged business leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs to uphold excellence, quality and consistency in 2025. One of Dr. Salami’s highlights was for attendees to transform past limitations, describing mediocrity as simply repeating the previous year’s performance. “Stagnation in performance is mediocrity, not poor performance,” he added.

Focusing on leadership, goal-setting, and innovation, the event was rebranded from ‘Rock Like A Champion’ to reflect its vision of empowering and inspiring professionals and entrepreneurs for a stronger start to the year.

“Our goal is to empower career professionals and entrepreneurs to achieve unprecedented success in 2025, ensuring this year’s results significantly surpass those of 2024,” Dr. Salami declared at the Summit.

There were top professionals and thought leaders present to inspire strategic thinking and personal development for the year ahead. Among them were LOTUS Bank MD Kafilat Araoye, Digital Encode CEO, Prof. Adewale Obadare, Founder of OLCA, Dr. Lanre Olusola, and social media influencer, Aproko Dr. Echoing Dr. Salami’s perspective, Araoye emphasised three key traits that drive workplace performance: flexibility, focus, and consistency.

“You cannot achieve peak performance without these qualities,” she admitted. “A peak performer is adaptable, focused, and consistent.

He embraces feedback, identifies areas for improvement, and views mistakes as stepping stones to growth. Above all, humility is the hallmark of a true peak performer.”

In another session, Obadare and Olusola shared insights on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) and developing a money mindset for innovation and growth in 2025, respectively.

While Dr. Salami moderated the panel discussion, which was both engaging and enlightening, he skillfully guided the conversation, ensuring the panelists provided actionable strategies to help participants navigate challenges and opportunities in the coming year.

Prof. Obadare highlighted the transformative impact of technology on daily life, emphasising how it has reshaped the way people manage their activities. He also issued a caution about the risks of public Wi-Fi.

“Be mindful of what you do on public Wi-Fi. Your phone can be hacked, using certain technological tools. The safest approach is to avoid public Wi-Fi altogether.” Meanwhile, Olusola delved into the concept of a “Growth Mindset,” offering valuable advice on wealth creation.

He remarked: “The only way to create and sustain wealth is to identify a problem and solve it. Once you’ve mastered solving that problem, the next step is to scale it.” Austin Avuru, Founder of AA Holdings and one of the Sponsors of the event, shared nuggets on “Leading in Challenging Times”.

He defined a Peak Performer as someone who excels with minimal supervision and shared his formula for success: “Discipline, focus, and integrity. Combine these with hard work, play hard, and stay focused on your goals, and you’re unlikely to fail.

Obstacles may arise, but you’ll ultimately succeed.” Meanwhile, there were individuals and organisations from all over Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Abuja, and Kebbi, among other states; other virtual participants joined in from west and east Africa, North America, and Europe.

The event featured three workshops that encouraged attendees to engage in reflection and self-appraisal as well as envisioning and strategising all geared towards fostering personal and professional growth for 2025.

Commenting on the success of the summit, Dr. Abiola Salami said “I am glad to see the hundreds of leaders who came out from the private and public sector and the value they received as evidenced by the excellent feedback they gave us.”

He concluded by saying “We are encouraged by this feedback and the next edition of The 2026 New Kickoff Summit will be held on Saturday January 17, 2026.”

Share

Please follow and like us: