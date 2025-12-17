Dr Roy, Gospel Producer And Details On His Music Academy

Staying active as a producer and singer in the industry is one feat that has been known to not be common, as new talents emerge regularly, but Dr Roy has maintained his position as a leading figure in the gospel music industry.

David C. Chike, known professionally as Dr Roy, is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and record producer born on 1 January 1994 in Ukwa West Local Government Area, Port Harcourt. Based in Port Harcourt, he has been active in the Nigerian music industry for over ten years.

Dr Roy’s production work includes production and collaborations with Mercy Chinwo, Afy Douglas, Freke Umoh, Okey Sokay, Limoblaze, Prinx Emmanuel, Harrysong, and Wizard Chan. His productions and releases are available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music, and YouTube.

He continues to work steadily as both a producer and recording artist, with his own gospel singles on digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and others.

In addition to music, Dr Roy runs business ventures and actively supports youth empowerment programmes and community development initiatives across Nigeria.

He is currently developing the Dr Roy Academy, a dedicated training programme that will teach beat-making, songwriting, mixing, mastering, and complete music production, primarily aimed at upcoming gospel and inspirational artists and producers.

With the launch of the academy, Dr Roy is formalising the same mentoring approach he has applied for years in his Port Harcourt studio, an approach that previously helped shape the early careers of producers and artists, including Skerz Beat, Prinx Emmanuel, and Beky J, as well as giving Omah Lay his initial production training.

Through continued production work, new artist releases, business activities, and the forthcoming Dr Roy Academy, he remains focused on both creating music and building pathways for the next generation of Nigerian creatives.