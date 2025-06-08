Dr. Patience Jonathan: Tenacity Trumps Public Perception

Share

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, made headlines again last week for all the right reasons.

Her recent conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Psychology (Guidance and Counselling) from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, came as a surprise to many Nigerians, who had not expected further academic pursuits from the country’s often-controversial former first lady.

Dame Patience, now officially Dr. Patience Jonathan, was one of the most talked-about public figures during her tenure in Aso Rock.

Her unique oratory style, frequent media appearances, and polarising personality made her a household name. However, in a remarkable turn, she has redefined her public image by attaining one of the highest academic qualifications.

In an age where public figures are often judged by perception rather than action, Patience Jonathan’s achievement is a compelling reminder of the value of persistence. True to her name, she took her time; but with purpose and determination.

In a statement issued by her media adviser, Chris Okeke, the former First Lady used her convocation ceremony at the university’s 43rd Postgraduate Convocation to inspire Nigerian women and youths to pursue lifelong dreams; especially in education.

“I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old. If I can do it, you can also do it.

“I believe that even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school because education provides the opportunity to refresh the mind and learn new things.

“Let me use this opportunity to encourage Nigerian women and the youth to aspire to become the best versions of themselves through qualitative education,” she said.

She dedicated her degree to Nigerian women, reaffirming her commitment to championing the rights and welfare of vulnerable groups, including women, children, and youths.

She also pledged to continue her advocacy for social progress and community development.

As expected, videos from the ceremony went viral, capturing the jubilant former First Lady dancing joyfully to the popular chorus: “Na our mama be this ooo…”. In her signature style, she addressed the gathering in Pidgin English:

“Make una come, make we snap. Let’s go and eat!”

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), buzzed with reaction; ranging from admiration to humour. One user, @escanor224, wrote: “Awwwn, I’m happy for Patience Jonathan. From ‘na only you waka come’ to getting a PhD. This is why I keep saying bad English is not a marker of intellect.”

Indeed, Dame Patience Jonathan; once Nigeria’s most trending First Lady; has, with this academic milestone, silenced many critics and embodied the saying:

“Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off the goal.”

