Dr. Ope Banwo: AI-powered Copyright Protection can check infringements in Nigeria

Tech entrepreneur, Dr. Ope Banwo, has broken new grounds in the African entertainment industry. He released the first fully Artificial Intelligence-generated feature film and music album. That gives an insight into the future of AI-driven storytelling. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Banwo, who is also a lawyer in the entertainment industry, speaks on his latest feat as an AI pioneer in Africa, the need for medical insurance for entertainers, among others

Why did you start calling yourself “The AI Movie Architect”?

It’s a moniker that has been ascribed to me by my protégés, who I trained in the AI content creation field. It has become synonymous with me as a result of my pioneering AI efforts in Africa.

You recently made history as the producer of the first fully AI feature film in Africa. Can you tell us more about that?

History was made on March 10, when my team of AI video creators premiered ‘Omegamax Conspiracy.” It was truly Africa’s first fully AI-generated feature film. Beyond being a movie, it was a bold statement, a significant milestone and a glimpse into the future of AI-driven storytelling.

There is no doubt that this is a major achievement but is Africa ready for this audacious move of yours?

As with any revolution, there are always going to be triumphs, challenges, and moments that spark debate. This film challenges conventions, raises bold questions, and pushes the limits of what AI can do in entertainment. While there are areas where AI still struggles, the sheer ambition of this project overshadows its flaws. Africa doesn’t have to always come last in innovation creation. We must not always play catch-up with the Europeans or Asians. The very existence of the movie is a milestone. The fact that an entire feature-length film was written, animated, voiced, and produced using AI tools makes this a historic achievement “Omegamax Conspiracy” proves that Africa is not just following global tech trends but leading them.

What is unique about this AI feature movie because it has been a major talking point in the Nigerian entertainment industry?

There are several uniqueness to the movie. For instance, the AI-generated cinematic style delivers something never seen before in Nollywood. The film’s use of AI-enhanced characters, futuristic environments, and hyper-realistic scenes gives it a distinctive, dreamlike quality that keeps audiences engaged.

The OmegaMax Conspiracy is also based on a true-life controversy. Do you want to talk about it?

The film is based on one of the most shocking Ponzi schemes in modern history. It’s a real-life financial scandal turned into a thrilling AI-driven narrative. The Omegapro Forex Ponzi scheme was one of the largest financial scams in recent history. The film follows the rise and fall of a global fraud network that promised financial freedom but ultimately left thousands in financial ruin. It showcases all the angles from the slick-talking fraudsters to the unsuspecting victims. The story is compelling, and for anyone familiar with financial scandals, it’s both thrilling and unsettling. The narrative is structured like a crime thriller, exposing the masterminds behind the scam and the people who fell victim to it. It’s a story of greed, deception, and the collapse of financial illusions—something that feels eerily relevant in today’s digital economy. The narrative itself is engaging, well-paced, and structured like an investigative drama, which makes for an entertaining watch.

You also recently released a 14-track soundtrack of the movie titled “Omegapro Scandemic”. Was that also fully AI-generated?

Everything was done by AI. The AI-produced music was done in such a way that it was both eerie and cinematic, adding depth to the storytelling. That is another African first in entertainment and it proves that AI-generated music is not just theory, but reality.

What is your take on the copyright challenges in the Nigerian entertainment industry and how do you think we can make it better?

Copyright in Nigeria’s entertainment industry is like a security guard with no gun. It’s present but ineffective. The industry bleeds billions annually due to piracy, content theft, and weak enforcement mechanisms. From unauthorized YouTube uploads to illegal use of artists’ intellectual property, and hustlers selling Nollywood movies abroad without authority, creatives are being robbed in broad daylight. So, how do we fix this problem? I think sincerely, we can mitigate some of the leakages through avenues such as digital fingerprinting and AI enforcement. For instance, platforms like YouTube and Spotify already use content ID systems to track and monetize copyrighted content. Nigerian entertainment stakeholders must leverage AI-powered copyright protection to automatically detect and take down infringing content. Also, we can leverage stronger legal frameworks. Nigeria needs a Copyright Tribunal court that fast-tracks cases, ensuring that pirates don’t enjoy prolonged impunity while artists remain broke. Also, we can encourage investment in content platforms as opposed to our current fixation on subscription-based streaming models. I think it’s a shame that Nigerian investors have never seriously invested in robust, indigenous content platforms like our own version of YouTube, Facebook, X formerly known as Twitter or Instagram. Instead, from IrokoTV to various Netflix-wannabes, we seem fixated on subscription-based streaming platforms—a business model that has repeatedly failed in Nigeria and most of Africa. The reality is that our market is not built for subscription-based streaming. Unlike Western countries, we do not have a strong culture of automatic monthly payments. In any case, even a $5 monthly subscription fee is out of reach for over 85 per cent of Nigerians. This is a lesson that even Netflix and Amazon are now realizing after burning billions of dollars and beating tactical withdrawals.

Yet, despite this obvious flaw in the value proposition, many investors continue to chase this failing model instead of building free, ad-supported content platforms—where consumers do not pay to watch, but revenue is generated through advertisers and corporate sponsors, who want to reach those consumers. The focus should be on scaling free content distribution models, monetized through advertising and partnerships, rather than forcing an unsustainable subscription model in a market that simply doesn’t support it. Finally, I strongly believe we need better consumer education. Nigerians love free things. If people understand that piracy kills creativity and destroys livelihoods, they’ll think twice before downloading that illegal MP3. Nigeria’s entertainment industry is a gold mine but without stronger copyright enforcement, creatives will keep digging with broken shovels.

How can we best address the issue of royalty collection for entertainers in Nigeria in the age of the Internet?

Right now, royalty payments in Nigeria are as unreliable as NEPA. Sometimes, they come, sometimes they don’t, and most times, they’re nowhere to be found. The digital age should be a blessing for entertainers, but many still struggle to get their fair share from streaming platforms, radio stations, and performance rights organizations. There are many angles to attack this problem including compulsory licensing and enforcement. Radio stations, bars, and clubs often play music without paying artists. Nigeria needs a compulsory royalty licensing structure where all entertainment businesses are mandated by law to contribute to a centralized royalties collection agency. The avenue of Direct-to-Fan Monetization is also available. Nigerian artists should start thinking beyond traditional royalties Platforms like Patreon, NFTs, and decentralized music streaming allow artists to bypass middlemen and get paid directly by their fans.

Also, the government must enforce one royalty collection policy. The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) must step up and take control. Instead of letting the properly licensed MCSN and the delisted/illegal COSON fight in court for years, the NCC should establish clear rules and licensing structures for royalty collection. With this, businesses will finally have clarity on who to pay, and artists will no longer be caught in legal crossfire. One of the biggest issues in the industry is the “middleman syndrome.” Some artists never see their royalties because their managers, labels, or even the collection societies themselves withhold payments. A direct-to-artist digital payment system, like a music ATM, should be created where artists can withdraw their earnings directly without waiting for a bureaucratic process. I also think that Nigeria’s royalty collection agencies need effective global partnerships with organizations like PRS (UK) and ASCAP (USA) to ensure artists get paid for plays beyond Nigerian borders. For that to happen however, we also need to clean up our messed up system in Nigeria where an organisation like COSON has had their license revoked by the government for lack of compliance with copyright collection laws, and which the court has ordered its registration be deleted from the Corporate Affairs Corporation (CAC) but continues to parade itself as a collecting agency and further confusing both artistes, rights users and foreign organisations. COSON and Tony Okoriji, its president need to be called to order by the law enforcement agencies. COSON has no license as a CMO and even its name is not legal anymore.

How important is the introduction of health insurance in the entertainment industry?

A lot of Nigerian entertainers live like they’re invincible—until they fall sick, and we see GoFundMe links popping up on social media. The sad reality is that many legends die broke not because they didn’t make money, but because they had no structured financial and health plans. The entertainment lifestyle is brutal on mental and physical health—late nights, alcohol, high-pressure performances, and sometimes substance abuse. Without insurance, many suffer needlessly when they start dealing with the inevitable health issues most humans must deal with at one point or the other. As someone, who has fraternised with the entertainment industry as a lawyer, executive producer, producer and manager at different times, I know that we must set up an industry-powered health fund. A portion of streaming revenue or ticket sales should be allocated to a centralised Entertainment Health Fund that covers medical emergencies for creatives. Affordable Group Health Insurance Plans can also be introduced. If Netflix can bundle movies in a subscription, why can’t entertainers bundle health insurance into a collective industry plan? Bulk subscriptions can lower costs and ensure coverage. The Nigerian entertainment industry contributes billions to the economy. Yet, there’s no structured welfare system for its contributors. The government should incentivise health insurance providers to create specialized plans for entertainers. At the end of the day, no artist should have to beg for medical bills on Instagram. A healthy industry is a sustainable industry. It’s time to make this happen.

