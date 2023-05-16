Dr Onyedikachi Emerges Chairperson As Abia NOA Elects New Excos

The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Abia State Chapter has elected its officials on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The election which took place at Abia Hotels in Aba had Dr Ogbonna Onyedikachi emerge as the Chairperson of the chapter, alongside Dr Iyke Onyeije as Vice Chairman, Dr Paul Chukwudi, Public Relations Officer.

Others are, Dr Chioma Atasie as Treasurer, Dr Ogechi Ebere, as Secretary, and Dr Ezimoh Emmanuel, Financial Secretary.

The new Chairperson will take over from Dr Okechukwu Abagwu.

Meanwhile, Dr Onyedikachi in her acceptance address, promised to improve on the performance of her predecessor and build a strong association while expressing gratitude to the Abia Chapter of NOA for finding her worthy to lead in the next two years.

“With joy in my heart, l wish to thank God Almighty for His Mercies and Faithfulness and for making today a reality. I also thank you all for finding me worthy to lead.

“To all members of NOA Abia state who have entrusted me with such a huge responsibility, I promise not to disappoint you as I will go the extra mile to deliver on my campaign promises.

“To my fellow contestants, this is our win. A win for one is a win for all. I like the fact that we all have big dreams for NOA and together, we will work in seeing the optometry of our dream.

“I extend my hand of fellowship to you. Please, let’s put aside our differences and work together for the growth of the Association.

She also stressed the need for harmonious working relations with other elected officials: “I am so excited to work with you.

“This is a selfless service and I believe so strongly in your capabilities. It’s an era of a new dawn in Optometry. We will work as a team to advance this profession. ”

NOA is a prime umbrella association representing over 4000 doctors of Optometry across the 36 States of Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory Abuja, as well as all other Optometric interest groups in Nigeria, including its affiliation as a member of the African Council of Optometry (AFCO), world council of Optometry (WCO).