Dr Mark-Odigie: Mentorship, Key For Women’s Involvement In Real Estate

Nigeria faces a critical housing shortage that reflects systemic failures in urban planning, financing, and policy implementation. With a deficit estimated at over 28 million housing units, millions of Nigerians grapple with inadequate living conditions.

Addressing this issue requires innovative solutions, collaborative efforts, and the active participation of key sectors, particularly real estate.

It is on this note that Dr Tope Mark-Odigie, a business strategist, real estate coach and the CEO of Reb360 LTD, lends her voice to the voices of other stakeholders empowering individuals through wealth creation, particularly within the real estate sector with a view to make a positive impact.

The beginning

Speaking on how the journey started, she stated: “I noticed there is a housing deficit problem in our country and this problem makes many people struggle with the ability to invest. The real estate industry in Nigeria has a lot of opportunities.

“However, many crooks are playing big time in it, and this has given the real estate industry in the country a very bad name. So, I decided to step in and make a difference. “So, I went into real estate to create wealth, reduce the housing deficit, and provide a safe platform for many Nigerians to key into real estate without having to worry.”

According to her, playing in the real estate industry has enabled her to create wealth while solving a key societal problem.

“In 2021, I entered the real estate industry with the vision to create wealth and empower everyday people through real estate because I was tired of seeing people getting scammed by family members and unscrupulous real estate agents. I was also sick of doing nothing about the housing deficit in Nigeria.”

Housing deficit

She stressed that Nigeria’s housing deficit is estimated to be around 28 million units, which is a significant challenge for the country. This deficit according to her is due to a number of factors, including a growing population, inflation, and an inefficient mortgage industry.

“Before this time, I had been in the media for almost a decade working as a TV presenter on ‘YourView,’ Nigeria’s number one breakfast show. I was also a successful makeup artist with three outlets in Lagos and with a healthy client base, including some celebrities. “This means that I had a good grasp of how to build and run a successful business.

However, I desired to create more impact, solve a bigger problem in the society and create wealth while at it. “I did some research and discovered that playing in the real estate industry was going to be a solid way to achieve all of these.

So, I went all in, studying the terrain first, and then I took some paid mentorship programmes with some industry experts in Nigeria. “Armed with sufficient knowledge about starting a real estate business in Nigeria, Reb360 was born on February 1, 2021.”

Challenges

On some of the challenges she faced, she said: “Like most young businesses, we had cash flow challenges at some point; we also had some challenges with staffing rights.

“However, the most significant hiccup we’ve had since startup was in 2023 when one of our estates was in serious contention with land grabbers popularly known as ‘Omo Onile’. “Thankfully, because we did our due diligence and we did our best to be on the right side of the law, the fracas ended in our favour.

Another heart-breaking challenge we had was the case of our farm hands and security men stealing us dry. “In our first year of farming in Kefi Court. Nonetheless, we learned from that painful experience and put in better measures.”

Impact since inception

On the impact made since inception, she said the company has helped over 500 unique clients to secure the safest and most profitable real estate investment opportunities in Nigeria, with peace of mind.

“In the course of these four years, we have employed about 30 full time staff members and we currently have 17 full time employees whom Reb360 has significantly helped to improve not just their income level through salaries and commissions, but also shatter their limiting money mind-sets.

“That’s not all. We have 774 realtors in our REBA (Real Estate Business Ambassadors) community and some of these realtors had never earned any commission from real estate until they started selling Reb360s products.

“Across our different estates, we have worked with 100+ artisans and contract vendors which include: surveyors, engineers, lawyers, brick layers, security men, farm hands, amongst others.

“Let me state categorically here that in these four years, Reb360 has significantly helped more than 1,000 individuals to earn more, build wealth and increase their net worth through real estate. “The company has helped over 500 clients acquire property across Lagos, Ogun, and Benin City.

It has launched nine estates, including Kairos, Zuri City, and REBVILLE Epe, offering clients secure investment options. Additionally, our Real Estate Mastery & Mentorship Programme (REMMP) has trained over 200 professionals, many of whom have risen to become industry leaders.

“What sets Reb360 apart from other real estate companies is our passion for delivering impactful results and building lasting relationships with our clients. We are consistently seeking new and innovative ways to add more value to our clients beyond helping them to secure safe and profitable real estate with peace of mind.

“On January 26, 2025, we launched Club360, our client-centred brainchild that we’ve been nurturing since the Q4 of 2024. Club360 is an exclusive community dedicated to all our clients.

“In this community, we hold monthly virtual empowering conversations that cut across health, finances, business growth, career opportunities, marriage and relationships, parenting and general wellbeing. “These sessions are facilitated by seasoned coaches in each field.

This affords our clients the opportunity to learn from industry experts and connect with other like-minded successful smart investors. On CSR, she said: “Since 2023, we have consistently partnered with Quiver Full Ministry to fund the In vitro fertilisation (IVF) of couples trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

We send one per cent of Reb360’s profit to Quiver Full Ministry every year.” On women representation in the real estate sector she said there are more men at the top of the real estate industry than women. “I think there are more men at the top of the real estate industry than women.

I feel there is a major imbalance when it comes to real estate and women’s involvement. Women tend to play on the agency side. Very few are boldly owning real estate assets as much as men, and very few are playing in the development area as much as men.”

On how more women can be involved in real estate, she said: “This is where mentorship comes in. Just like every other sector, I always advocate for the importance of mentorship in real estate because most people will not think that something is possible until they see other people doing it.

“They need a mentor to guide them through and help them navigate through life. Mentorship is very essential because it serves as a guide and plays an advisory role. So, we need more mentors within the real estate space. Mentors support growth and help in setting achievable goals.

“Also, more justice within the system because one of the challenges that scare women away from real estate is the perception of danger and how the process of getting justice can be complicated. But if we have our justice system strengthened, we would have more women.

“And when we have more women mentoring other women in the real estate industry, we would see an improvement in the number of women playing in the real estate industry/sector.

After hearing so many stories of fraudulent real estate companies and feeling the pain of losing funds myself, I realised I could not continue complaining but also jump into the ring.