Dr. Kosidichimma Anyanwu: Technology, Diversity, Inclusiveness Drive Women to Break Barriers

Dr. Kosidichimma Anyanwu is an entrepreneur, a tech and media expert, and a TEDx- licenced convener. Her career growth in the dynamic intersection of technology, arts, and entrepreneurship is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary expertise and intentional living. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her work, how she shapes discourses in entrepreneurship and tech, and how Nigerian women can help develop the country

You are based abroad. Were you born in Nigeria?

And how was life you growing up? Although, I was born in Nigeria, I can attribute most of my formative adult years to living abroad, which makes me culturally diverse in strong ways. Growing up, life was a weave of diverse experiences that shaped my journey. I went from trying small businesses to setting up and running a magazine on the university campus. I took up leadership roles, and so on. I was raised by middle-class Nigerian parents, who were involved and keen on education, as well as doing business. Despite facing typical challenges, my father, who rose from a humble background, managed to imbibe the mantra in us that “Achieving any important feat is hard but it is always doable.”

Similarly, my mother was relentless in juggling academics, keeping the home, and venturing into different kinds of businesses − from buying and selling to rendering services. I attended a boarding school, which made me dislike the idea of schooling because of the excessive bullying at the time, and I remember starting at that point to plot the directions I wanted for my life, who I wanted to be, where, and how. My early years instilled resilience, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of life, and continue to inspire me to make a meaningful impact in my community.

Your first education degree/career path was in electrical and electronics engineering. Was engineering your first dream course?

Did you ever think of becoming a lawyer, doctor, or musician? Looking back, I dont think I had a dream course per se. I was just a distinctively creative and talented child, who wanted to apply my natural abilities to grow into a positively influential woman in society. Actually, I considered studying Fine Arts, Law, or Physics. Do you see how they were in diverse fields? I was one of the only two students at the time, who sat for an unusual combination of core science and core arts subjects during the school-leaving certificate examination. The only challenge was that some of the exam schedules clashed, considering the combination anomaly. So, whereas I had to write two subjects simultaneously on some occasions, I cleared all my papers in one sitting.

Engineering became an intervention from well-meaning adults and an eventual stepping stone. While studying engineering, I would eventually receive an exam-based full international scholarship to learn JAVA software programming language which fully propelled me into the tech space. Evidently, my journey led me to the dynamic intersection of technology, media, and innovation.

Your journey from electrical engineering to pioneering digital consumer technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is fascinating. Can you share what led you to bridge these fields?

My expansion into this contemporary interdisciplinary field was driven by a passion for innovation and a desire to address diverse societal needs. The pivotal moments were during my PhD, when I delved into information, communications, and media industries, realising the transformative power of technology in shaping cultures. My diverse educational background has been a tremendous asset in entrepreneurship. It allows me to approach challenges with a multidimensional perspective. Whether it is supporting startups in their creative development or spearheading new eco products and sustainable consumer technology company, this interdisciplinary knowledge plays a vital role.

What are your thoughts on the place and relevance of the female gender in male-dominated sectors like technology and business?

I firmly believe in breaking barriers and reshaping narratives. There is incredible potential for women in all fields, including business and technology. Innovation is fueled by diversity, and creating an inclusive workplace not only empowers women but also pushes the industry to new heights. Women naturally possess strong mental and productive abilities that smarter societies and institutions cannot afford to waste. It’s about appreciating and honouring the distinct viewpoints that women offer.

What role can Nigerian women in the Diaspora play in developing the economy of Nigeria?

Given the current prospects in Nigeria, particularly in the digital and media sectors, Nigerian women living abroad play a critical role in promoting economic development back home. We can make a difference through sectors and industries, including technology and cultural production by starting joint tech projects, encouraging entrepreneurship, and advocating the export of necessary cultural products that transmit the Nigerian story to a worldwide audience through cutting-edge media. Furthermore, Diaspora Nigerian women are in a unique position forge connections across international networks, foster local innovation, and generate employment possibilities through talent transfer and investments, given their entrepreneurial spirit and access to competitive domestic tools and skill sets. Progress can also be accelerated via philanthropic endeavours, supporting technology and innovation, and advocating policy changes.

How can gender bias, stereotypes, and discrimination of Nigerian women in tech and leadership be addressed to enable them contribute their skills to the development of the country?

Nigerian women in the Diaspora often find themselves breaking grounds and harnessing potentials that may have otherwise remained stifled in home environments that are not quite inclusive yet. Truly, access to Nigerian women’s capacity to make substantial contributions to the advancement of the country requires the eradication of gender bias, stereo- types, and discrimination against them in the tech industry and leadership roles. Promoting inclusive legislation, increasing awareness, offering equal access to education, developing mentorship programmes, confronting unconscious bias, and highlighting success stories are important tactics.

To further promote a fairer landscape for women in these sectors, it is imperative to address the gender pay gap, engage male allies, collaborate with pertinent stakeholders, and create supportive work environments. By putting these strategies into practice, Nigeria can foster an atmosphere where women in leadership and technology roles flourish and significantly contribute to the development of the country.

Most Nigerians, especially the youths, want to leave Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, which is detrimental to the development of the economy and country. How would you advise the youth and the government on this?

Understandably, many people look for possibilities abroad. However, at this point of the nation’s growth, it is not entirely detrimental to the development of the economy. There is a school of thought you might know, that for a seed to germinate, it has to go under the ground and die first. I think Nigeria is in that era where the much-needed global perspectives and expertise are being prepared for the future we deserve in the country through what may seem to be talent export or brain drain. Data is also rife with facts and figures that a robust part of the current Nigerian economy is being sustained by Diaspora citizens through heightened investments, remittances, and direct family and community support. However, it is also important for the government to create a vibrant environment at home. If fears of socially harmful emigration are to be taken seriously, then a high priority should be urgently put on fostering an atmosphere that is supportive of education, investing in it, and sponsoring programmes that provide young people with the ability to influence the destiny of the country.

As you continue to explore the convergence of new technologies and applied artistic fields, what do you envision for the future of this symbiotic relationship?

The future holds exciting possibilities for the symbiosis of technology and artistic fields. I envision a landscape where these disciplines collaboratively shape innovations that touch every aspect of our lives. It is about fostering a holistic approach to individual and sociocultural awareness through the seamless integration of creativity and technology.

Your work with the National Broadcaster of Ireland showcases your expertise in multimedia coordination and adapting content for cross-digital platforms. How do you see the future of media evolving, especially in the context of technological advancements?

The future of media is undoubtedly intertwined with technological advancements. We are moving towards more interactive and personalised content experiences. The challenge lies in maintaining the balance between innovation and preserving the essence of storytelling. As an entrepreneur and media professional, I believe in leveraging technology to enhance, not overshadow, the narrative.

Your TEDxAungierSt event in Dublin explored the fusion of technology, arts, and sciences. How do you see these elements converging to create meaningful experiences in today’s digital age?

The fusion of technology, arts, and sciences is at the heart of contemporary innovation. It is about breaking down silos and finding synergy between these disciplines. In today’s digital age, this convergence is crucial for creating immersive and impactful experiences that resonate with diverse audiences.

Beyond your professional endeavours, you are actively involved in social actions, inspiring dialogues and actions for worthy causes. How do you balance your advocacy with your entrepreneurial pursuits?

Balancing advocacy with entrepreneurship is about aligning personal values with business objectives. I see them as complementary forces. By integrating social impact into entrepreneurial ventures, we can create businesses that not only thrive economically but also contribute positively to society.

What are your thoughts on the Nigerian entertainment, music, and fashion industry, and how do you think technology and the media can help this sector grow beyond its current stage of development?

Although, the Nigerian entertainment sector is already a massive force globally, there is unrealised potential for huge expansion. Media and technology have the power to catalyse transformation. Using intelligent analytics and data, embracing digital platforms, and implementing creative marketing techniques will help us take our skills to new heights. The combination of creativity and technology allows for unprecedented impact and reach.

What major challenges do you face in your line of work and how do you manage them?

In my line of work, navigating the dynamic landscape of technology and media poses continuous challenges. Staying ahead of trends, adapting to rapid changes, and managing interdisciplinary projects require resilience. Effective time management, a collaborative mindset, and a passion for lifelong learning are my tools for overcoming these challenges.

What are your hopes and aspirations for the New Year?

In the New Year, my aspirations revolve around pushing boundaries in technology and consumer-product sustainability. I aim to see growth in the eco-products and consumer technology company that I am building while making a positive impact internationally. In addition, I hope to inspire more individuals to embrace a nuanced balance of healthy living, work, and faith, contributing to a more mindful and connected world.

What are your best Nigerian foods and do you cook or eat them while abroad?

I am not a foodie but certainly love some of my Nigeran dishes, especially Nigerian black-eyed beans with fried plantain, locally made Ukwa (breadfruit), and Ofe Owerri (Owerri vegetable soup). I do prepare them occasionally of course.