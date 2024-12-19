Dr. Francis Toromade: Celebrating An Award-Winning Agripreneur

Share

Let integrity, resilience and continuous learning be your guide. Always pursue excellence with humility and discipline, contributing meaningfully to your field and community’

—-Dr. Francis Toromade (On his piece of advice to Nigerian youth)

His life trajectory is one of the most inspiring types, moving from an unknown village primary school teacher decades ago to the pinnacle of professional excellence as a distinguished agribusiness consultant, an erudite academia as the Director General of the popular Premier Agribusiness Academy as well as a facilitator at the Rome Business School.

But that is only a tip of the iceberg. And that is all because the multi-talented and versatile Francis Olubanjo Adetoro Toromade (Ph. D) also happens to be a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Supernumerary Unit) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! Can you beat that?

Not likely. Yet, beyond meeting him at the Nigeria Soyabean Stakeholders Coalition Conference at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos a few months back, where his lecture drew am instantaneous standing ovation, something outstanding he achieved recently caught yours truly’s attention.

But what could that be? That is the million naira question. The answer is that of the highly resourceful Nigerian patriot garnering 10 prestigious awards from world-renowned institutions all within this year alone!

That should be a matter of interest to the Guinness Book of Records. These include that of clinching the Fellow, Chartered Institute of Marketing ( FCIM), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Administration (FCIA ), Fellow, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (FNIMN), Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), CMC and of course, Doctoral Fellow, Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management (Dr. FCICRM).

Others are Doctoral Fellow, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Supply Chain Management (Dr. FCILSM), Doctoral Fellow, Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (Dr. FCIPMN) and Doctoral Fellow, Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management (Dr. FCIHRM).

The last but certainly not the least awards include Doctoral Fellow, Artificial intelligence and Finance Management Institute (Dr. FAIMFIN) and Distinguished Fellow, the African Business Club (DFTABC).

Expectedly, he was effusive in appreciating all the awards for one poignant reason or the other.

While he stated that he felt honoured to be recognised for advancing ethical and innovative marketing practices in response to that of the FCIM, he similarly felt grateful for the FCIA Award which serves as an inspiration for his continued dedication to effective governance.

For that of the Dr. FAIMFIN he is indeed motivated to explore AI’s role in advancing management and financial decision-making, while the DFTABC he feels highly honoured to support business growth and collaboration across Africa “with this recognition”.

But what matters most in all of Franing lessons for the present and future generations to glean from. Ordinarily, he could have decided to retire back in the village after his working experience as a school headmaster.

But with deeper insight into what God has abundantly blessed him with he was able to discover, hone and eventually show the world the gold and diamonds pearls from within.

That is the mark of a visionary, principled and futuristic thinking achiever who walks the talk. Said he: “I felt that I have to engage in multi-disciplinary ventures to be relevant in agribusiness.

Also, I discovered that there are gaps to be filled. Bishop Oyedepo inspires me on daily basis”. He confessed. For him therefore, with God and his unshakable belief in his abilities the word, “impossible” makes no meaning.

Once his heart is focused on walking the talk on his dreams he knows that his steps forward are unstoppable. That perhaps, explains why he exhib

ited his extensive expertise in agribusiness spanning livestock management, sales, marketing, research and business development.

In fact, he has a proven track record driving growth, innovation and sustainable development in the agric sector bouyed with his iconic transformative leadership.

It would interest the reader to know that under Francis’ leadership Byng Nigeria Limited recorded a remarkable and history-making 350% revenue increase! His immense contribution in this regard was honoured by Amo Byng Nigeria Ltd.

with a feedmill named after him.Yet, the indefatigable is not one to rest on his oars. So, what steps did he take forward?

Characteristic of his unfailing principle of resilience added to his versatile nature he veered into the world of academia and served as the Director General of the Premier Agribusiness Academy championing education and development through strategic learning solutions.

This he did in partnership with both the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NIAS).

With such proud pedigree in agricultural science and technology the question presented for answer is what role that critical sector can and should be playing to get Nigerians out of the current economic hardship and the attendant hunger in the land.

Stated here is his insightful response. “Agribusiness should serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs, boosting food security and driving industrialisation.

By empowering farmers with modern technologies, training and access to finance it can enhance productivity and reduce poverty.

“Processing agricultural produce locally can reduce import dependency, stimulate exports and generate revenue.

Agribusiness can also attract investments and support rural development through infrastructures like roads, storage facilities and electric power supply.

“Furthermore, fostering value chain – from production to distribution – ensures fair pricing and sustainability. A robust agribusiness sector can alleviate economic hardship, enhance livelihoods and build resilience against global economic shocks.”

This should serve as food-for-thought to our policy makers and those who implement them.

It is of great significance for us all to learn from the vast and varied career experiences from Francis whose heroes include Norman Borlaug, known as the “Father of Green Revolution” whose innovations transformed global food security and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) who championed agricultural revolution in Africa.

The next person is George Washington Carver the pioneer in agricultural science and sustainability, who developed practical farming methods, value addition that aligns with Francis’ expertise in agribusiness strategy.

As we celebrate this rare gem, who is an epitome of Nigeria’s “can-do-it” positive mental attitude he wants” to continually innovate so as not to evaporate, be inspired so as not to expire, keep studying so as not to look stupid, keep reading so as to be read, make reference so that I can be referred, move so as not to be moved and to continually think so as not to stink”.

Words of wisdom, these would remain for eons. That is Francis Toromade for us, who knows that true success is measured by the positive impact each of us leaves behind as our footprints in the sands of time. Let us learn from him.

