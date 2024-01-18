New Telegraph

January 18, 2024
DR Congo Soldier Killed In Border Shoot-out –Rwanda

Rwanda’s ministry of defence said three soldiers from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo crossed the border Tuesday night and one was shot dead after firing at a military patrol and two were arrested.

A statement said the Congolese soldiers had an assault rifle and sachets of cannabis. A DR Congo security source confirmed to AFP news agency that there had been an incident but said it wasn’t clear if they were Congolese soldiers or members of a militia.

Relations between the two nations are extremely strained as both accuse each other of backing rebel groups which threaten their nation’s stability, reports the BBC.

