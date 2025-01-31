New Telegraph

January 31, 2025
DR Congo President Vows ‘Vigorous’ Fight To Halt M23 Rebel Advance

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has vowed to restore government authority in the east, where Rwanda backed M23 rebels have seized much of the city of Goma and are reportedly advancing south to seize more territory.

In a televised address to the nation, he said a “vigorous and coordinated response” against what he called “terrorists” was under way.

He criticised the international community for “inaction” and for not doing enough in the wake of the escalating security crisis, reports the BBC.

The weeks-long offensive by the rebels has promoted warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis and growing international pressure to end the crisis.

