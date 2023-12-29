DR Congo Election: Police Crackdown On Protesters

Following the election protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo , the Police have reportedly fired tear gas at demonstrators demanding a new election after the December 21 poll was marked by widespread logistical troubles that meant some polling stations never opened.

About 44 million people voted for the next President of the DR Congo from a pool of 19 candidates, with partial results favouring incumbent President, Felix Tshisikedi.

In addition, voters also elected parliamentary, provincial, and municipal representatives, with a total of around 100,000 candidates participating.

To facilitate the distribution of voting materials to over 175,000 polling booths, the electoral commission sought the help of UN peacekeepers.

Voters endured lengthy queues at numerous polling stations in the capital, Kinshasa, and other cities, with the polling stations opening approximately two hours behind schedule.

Despite a government ban, supporters from several opposition groups gathered in the city to press their claims for a rerun of the presidential and legislative polls.

They say the election was fraudulent and should be annulled. President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration has dismissed the demands.

The disputed vote threatens to further destabilise the DRC, which is grappling with a security crisis in the east that has hampered development in the world’s top producer of cobalt and other industrial minerals and metals.