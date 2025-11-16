DR Congo Edges Nigeria 4-3 In Penalty Shootouts

The Democratic Republic of Congo sealed a dramatic victory over Nigeria on Sunday, defeating the Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties to clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs qualification.

The tense encounter, played at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, ended 1–1 after extra time, then went to a nerve-shredding shootout that ultimately favoured the Congolese side.

Nigeria had started the contest brightly, taking the lead through Frank Onyeka, whose low drive in the first half gave the Super Eagles early control.

But DR Congo grew into the game and found an equaliser in the 32nd minute when Meschack Elia fired home after a swift attacking move that exposed defensive gaps in Nigeria’s backline.

READ ALSO:

Both teams pressed for a winner in the second half, with Nigeria carving out half-chances through Akor Adams and Samuel Chukwueze, while DR Congo relied on the pace and movement of Elia and Yoane Wissa to threaten on the break.

Despite the intensity, neither side could find the decisive goal as the match stretched into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes offered more caution than risk, with both teams weary from the high-stakes battle and determined not to make costly errors. When the final whistle signalled the end of extra time, the playoff finale moved into a penalty shootout — the ultimate test of composure.

In the shootout, DR Congo held their nerve, converting four of their spot-kicks, while Nigeria scored three. A crucial miss from the Super Eagles proved decisive, handing DR Congo a famous victory and sparking jubilant celebrations from their players and travelling supporters.

The win marks a significant milestone for DR Congo, who now advance to the intercontinental playoff scheduled for March — one step away from what would be their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

For Nigeria, the defeat is a painful blow. The Super Eagles had entered the final on the back of a confidence-boosting 4–1 extra-time win over Gabon in the semifinal, but fell short when it mattered most.

Their failure to advance means their journey to the 2026 World Cup ends prematurely, despite flashes of promise throughout the qualifying campaign.

DR Congo will now prepare for their next challenge in March, while Nigeria will return home to reflect on missed opportunities and another World Cup qualification dream cut short.