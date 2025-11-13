Dr Congo Camp Divided Over $1m Qualification Bonus

With just a day to their crucial World Cup playoff clash in Morocco, confusion and tension have hit the DR Congo national team camp following reports that President Félix Tshisekedi has promised each player a $1 million reward if they secure qualification.

The pledge, meant to motivate the Leopards ahead of the decisive match, has instead created division among players and raised eyebrows across the continent.

Inside the Congolese camp, the proposed bonus has sparked discontent. Injured players who contributed during the qualification phase but are now sidelined have expressed frustration at being excluded from the offer, while new call-ups who are just joining the squad stand to benefit handsomely if the team advances.

Sources say the situation has led to numerous calls from agents and insiders seeking clarifications or exceptions for absent players.