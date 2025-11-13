Nigeria’s opponents for the 2026 World Cup playoff final have been confirmed after DR Congo sealed a dramatic late victory over Cameroon.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will now play DR Congo for a place in the Inter Confederations Playoffs after the Leopards snatched a late win over Cameroon thanks to a 91st-minute goal from captain Chancel Mbemba.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Super Eagles earlier dispatched Gabon in the other playoff semifinal thanks to an extra-time blow-out.

Following the victory, the Nigerian team will now test their might against the Leopards in the deciding game.

Cameroon vs DR Congo: How It Happened

With only six places separating them in the global rankings, neither team found much flow from the start, and chances were hard to come by throughout the evening.

Cameroon’s Andre Onana produced a sharp low save to keep out Cedric Bakambu just after the hour mark, and minutes later Bryan Mbeumo went close but dragged his effort narrowly wide.

The Indomitable Lions pushed harder late on, with Karl Etta Eyong wasting two promising openings as the match edged towards extra time.

But the breakthrough came at the death. In stoppage time, DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba slipped away from his marker and steered in Brian Cipenga’s deep corner, stunning the five-time African champions.

The victory sends DR Congo into a play-off final against Nigeria, who earlier defeated Gabon 4–1 after extra time.

For Cameroon, the loss means the African nation with the most World Cup appearances will not feature at next year’s expanded 48-team tournament.

The winner of the continental final will advance to a six-team intercontinental qualifier in March for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

