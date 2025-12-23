DR Congo Battle Benin In Clash Of Rising Giants

The Democratic Republic of Congo head into this encounter with renewed confidence, backed by an impressive squad that has steadily improved over the last few years.

After a strong 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, the Congolese will believe they are capable of going deep into this competition and re-establishing themselves among Africa’s elite.

DR Congo are set to feature in the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March, where they will be targeting qualification for the expanded 48-team World Cup to be hosted in North America.

Their confidence is further boosted by recent African playoff victories over heavyweights Cameroon and Nigeria, results that underlined their growing maturity and competitiveness on the continental stage. Benin also come into this match as a side on the rise, although recent results have left a bitter taste.

The West Africans were well placed to finish top of their World Cup qualifying group, but defeats in their final two matches saw them surrender first place at the last moment. Despite that disappointment, Benin can take encouragement from their performances over the past 18 months.

They have shown clear improvement and will be aiming to make a strong impression in Morocco. This tournament marks Benin’s fifth Africa Cup of Nations appearance, all of which have come within the last 21 years, highlighting their growing consistency at the continental level.

DR Congo Team News: Attacking Depth to Rely On

Head coach Sébastien Desabre has named an exciting 26-man squad filled with quality, particularly in attack. The Leopards boast a variety of options in the final third, including experienced forwards and dynamic wide players.

Players such as Cédric Bakambu, Théo Bongonda, Samuel Essende and Simon Banza give DR Congo both goals and creativity, making them a constant threat going forward.

Benin are coached by former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr, who has had to work with a relatively limited squad, particularly in defence. As a result, the Squirrels have tended to adopt a more attacking approach, looking to outscore opponents rather than sit back.