Dr Babatunde Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Election Victory

Share

…Reaffirms commitment to sustainable devt in Ondo

Dr Samuel Babatunde Olayiwola, Africa Director of SBZ Development, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his recent electoral victory as Governor of Ondo State.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Dr Babatunde lauded the governor’s resounding win, describing it as a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ondo State have in his leadership and vision for the state’s future.

Dr Babatunde commended the governor’s dedication to progressive governance and expressed optimism about the opportunities this leadership offers for sustainable development.

“Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory reflects the collective hope of the people for a brighter future. At SBZ Development, we stand ready to align with his administration’s goals for economic transformation and social progress,” he remarked.

SBZ Development is a leading organisation focused on combating hunger and poverty across Africa through strategic investments, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and human development programmes.

Dr Babatunde also highlighted the company’s dedication to Ondo State, particularly through the establishment of an ethanol production facility designed to enhance local agricultural practices and create significant employment opportunities.

“Our cassava processing project is just one example of our commitment to advancing Ondo State’s economy and fostering sustainability,” Dr. Babatunde stated.

“This initiative is poised to revolutionise agriculture in the region, providing farmers with modern techniques, while also generating thousands of jobs for local residents.”

In addition to its capital investments, SBZ Development is committed to human capacity building through training programmes, educational initiatives, and community engagement. Dr. Babatunde emphasised that empowering individuals is central to achieving long-term economic stability.

“At SBZ Development, we believe that the success of any development project hinges on the empowerment and active participation of the people,” he added.

Babatunde underscored the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in achieving sustainable development in Ondo State. He expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the newly elected administration to create an enabling environment for private-sector investment.

SBZ Development is a pan-African organisation dedicated to eradicating hunger and poverty through targeted investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and community-based initiatives.

The company’s approach emphasises responsible development and collaboration with public and private stakeholders to achieve measurable, long-term impacts.

Share

Please follow and like us: