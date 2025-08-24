Dr. Adadevoh: 11 Years After She Died, Saved Nigeria From Ebola

Ifeoma Ononye

11 years ago, in August 2014, Nigeria stood on the brink of a national disaster. The deadly Ebola Virus Disease had made its way into the country through a Liberian-American diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, who collapsed at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport and was rushed to First Consultants Medical Centre in Obalende.

It was there that a medical doctor, Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, made a decision that would change the course of history; not just for Nigeria, but for Africa.

Faced with pressure from diplomats and even threats of legal action, Adadevoh refused to release Sawyer, who insisted he needed to attend a conference in Calabar. By restraining him and insisting on immediate tests, she not only curtailed what could have been a devastating national outbreak but also set a new standard for medical courage and professional integrity.

Her decision was costly. Despite strict precautions, Dr. Adadevoh contracted Ebola in the line of duty and died on August 19, 2014. But by then, her bravery, and the measures swiftly adopted by her hospital and public health officials—had prevented the virus from spiraling out of control in one of Africa’s largest cities.

Today, 11 years later, the name Stella Adadevoh resonates beyond the medical community. She has become a symbol of sacrifice, patriotism, and the life-saving power of professional integrity. In classrooms, churches, public lectures, and even popular culture, her story continues to inspire.

Health professionals speak of her as the embodiment of the Hippocratic Oath, choosing the safety of millions above her own wellbeing. Civil society groups invoke her memory when demanding accountability from leaders. And for ordinary Nigerians, she is remembered as the quiet heroine, who gave her life so that others might live.

Over the years, tributes have poured in from across the world. From posthumous national awards to foundations established in her honour, Dr. Adadevoh’s memory remains alive. The DRASA Health Trust, founded by her family, continues to promote health education, training, and epidemic preparedness across Nigeria.

In 2018, a Hollywood movie, 93 Days, dramatized the Ebola outbreak and brought global attention to her role. Streets, schools, and health initiatives have been named after her, but perhaps her greatest monument remains the millions of Nigerians, whose lives were spared because of her decisive action.

Yet, 11 years on, questions remain. Has Nigeria done enough to immortalise her sacrifice? Has the health sector she died protecting received the kind of sustained investment needed to confront future epidemics? With the lessons of Ebola still fresh and the more recent challenges of COVID-19, her legacy continues to challenge both policymakers and citizens.

Adadevoh’s story is not just about one woman’s courage; it is a mirror held up to the nation. It reminds us of the power of individual conviction, the fragility of public health, and the cost of complacency.

Dr. Stella Adadevoh would have turned 68 this year. Instead, she remains frozen in memory as the 57-year-old doctor, who stood firm when it mattered most. 11 years after, her name is invoked with reverence, her courage told and retold as a lesson to generations.

Nigeria may have moved on from Ebola, but it will never move on from Stella Adadevoh. She is not just part of history; she is part of our survival story.

Health Security: The promise, reality

After the Ebola outbreak, Nigeria promised reforms. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), then barely known, was strengthened and later became a full-fledged statutory agency in 2018. Emergency operations centres were established. States pledged to upgrade their laboratories, and training programs were rolled out for rapid response teams.

However, health experts argue that much of this momentum has waned. Public hospitals remain underfunded, laboratories often run out of reagents, and many states still lack functional isolation centres. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed these weaknesses brutally, as overwhelmed hospitals, inadequate testing, and poor protective equipment mirrored the same vulnerabilities Adadevoh confronted in 2014.

Epidemic preparedness in Nigeria still collides with political priorities. Budgets for health security are often slashed, and promises of investment in surveillance systems are overshadowed by competing interests. Many states do not meet the recommended 15 per cent budgetary allocation to health agreed upon in the Abuja Declaration more than two decades ago.

As a result, epidemic response is often reactive rather than proactive; mobilising only after lives have already been lost.

To fill the gaps, civil society has stepped in. The DRASA Health Trust, founded in memory of Dr. Adadevoh, has trained over 3,000 health workers and supported public health education across the country. Yet, the burden of preparedness cannot rest on NGOs alone.

“If Stella could stand up to save millions, then surely the government can stand up to build a resilient health system,” one medical expert noted at a recent public health forum.