Nigerian singer Charles Enebeli, better known as D’Prince, has taken to his social media page to reveal he is now a vegetarian.

The singer made this known via his X handle on Friday, while noting that he made this decision for health and future purposes.

He wrote, “Save yourself. Heal your body. Unlock your potential.

“The revolution needs you 100%. I’m going vegan for my health, my mind and the future.”

Other veteran artists include American power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, and Sia.

