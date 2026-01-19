DPPF Pledges Relentless Prosecution Over Death Of Fallen Troops

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) has paid glowing tribute to fallen members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, describing their death as a supreme sacrifice made in defence of the nation and pledging that justice will be pursued relentlessly against those responsible for acts of terror and violent crime.

In a solemn statement issued in honour of the fallen heroes, Oyedepo said the nation’s conscience was weighed down by grief and gratitude as Nigerians remember soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country. He noted that the deceased service personnel were not merely soldiers, but fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, husbands and wives who chose duty over personal safety and service over self-interest.

According to him, the fallen troops stood as a barrier between terror and innocent citizens, confronting danger head-on so that Nigerians could live and sleep in peace. He stressed that their ultimate sacrifice was made to ensure the survival and continuity of the nation. Reaffirming his commitment as the nation’s chief federal prosecutor, Oyedepo assured Nigerians that the death of the soldiers would not be in vain.

He declared that all acts of terrorism, banditry, treason and violent crime linked to the loss of their lives would be vigorously investigated and prosecuted to their logical conclusion. “I promise to do my very best within the ambit of the law of our land,” he said, adding that the criminal justice system would not be allowed to rest.

He emphasised that just as the blood of the fallen heroes cried out for justice and accountability, the law would not remain silent under his watch. The Director of Public Prosecutions also addressed the families of the deceased soldiers, acknowledging that no words could adequately fill the void left by their loss.

He assured them that the nation stood with them and that their loved ones would not be forgotten, noting that their names were permanently etched in Nigeria’s history of courage and in the hopes of its future. Turning to soldiers still serving on the frontlines, Oyedepo praised their resilience and bravery, saying their commitment continued to give the country hope.

He remarked that they carried not only weapons, but also the dreams of millions of Nigerians who long for a safer and stronger nation. He concluded the statement with prayers for eternal rest for the fallen heroes, comfort for their families, and renewed strength for those who continue to confront insecurity in defence of the country.