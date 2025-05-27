DPO Killed As Hoodlums Burn Station In Kano

Share

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), has died after hoodlums attacked a station in Rano LGA, Kano, protesting the death of a suspect. In a statement yesterday, the Kano State Police Command said the incident happened on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Abdullahi Musa, a motorcycle mechanic, was arrested Sunday evening after several complaints from the public alleging, he rode around recklessly, reportedly under the influence of drugs.

“While in custody, Musa became weak and was rushed to Rano General Hospital, where he died the following morning while receiving treatment,” the state ment reads.

The police noted that news of Musa’s death triggered chaos, during which hoodlums launched an attack on the Rano police division. During the protest, the hoodlums reportedly looted the station and set some parts of it ablaze, alongside two vehicles.

They also vandalised 10 vehicles. However, the deceased DPO sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where he later died.

The statement said 27 suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack. Ibrahim Bakori, the Com – missioner of Police in Kano, visited the scene of the incident and paid a condolence visit to Mohammed Umar, Emir of Rano.

The commissioner also directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the root causes of the incident. Bazori empathised with the family of the deceased DPO and appealed for calm as investigations continue.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, state police spokesperson, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the state. Kiyawa urged residents to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities during the investigation.

