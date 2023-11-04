Dozy Mmobuosi To Launch Footb All Club In Surulere

Football fans in Surulere and adjourning areas would in the coming season enjoy club football as Club 1472 berths in the Sportscity. Founded by United Kingdom based Fintech entrepreneur, Mr Dozy Mmobuosi, the club will be officially unveiled to Lagosians in style on Saturday, November 4.

Chief Executive Officer of Club 1472, Dr. Segun Sanni said the format adopted to unveil the club to fans was carefully planned to take the team to the people. “We would be starting a procession from the area that has traditionally hosted sports grounds in Lagos, which is Teslim Balogun Stadium, the former UAC Ground.

“The parade with bands, motorcade and our players would terminate at the Union Bank Sports Ground on Bode Thomas with a cocktail for Media personalities and invited guests,” revealed Sanni. Club 1472 will be competing in the Nigeria National League (NNL) in the incoming season and Sanni says, “our target is to join the elite Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) next season.

Already, a number of celebrities with roots in Surulere have already identified with the club and would be joining the unveiling ceremony. According to the club CEO, “We truly want to build a club that belongs to the people and we have intentionally reached some prominent Surulere residents including popular Nollywood actors and politicians who have shown enthusiasm for the club”.