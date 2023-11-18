Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Provides Free Prostate Cancer Screening

A rare opportunity for men to check their prostate cancer status is being provided on Saturday morning (today) by a medical outreach, Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, as it organises a 3.3km Walk to create awareness for the adult male disease.

Founded by United Kingdom based Nigerian Tech Entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi, the Foundation offers free prostate cancer screening for men above 45 years and enjoys the endorsement of the Nigeria Cancer Society. Martin’s Ebuwa, the Chief Operating Officer of the Foundation, said that the Walk was organised to promote awareness for the World Prostrate Cancer Day and would involve a number of celebrities to make the exercise fun but impactful to the well-being of participants.

“Our aim is to Walk to keep fit and fight prostate cancer,” Ebuwa said and added, “We also would have on the Walk some of our favourite celebrities who are supporting the awareness campaign and the atmosphere would be made convivial by music from lively DJs and tasteful refreshment”.

The start point for the Walk will be the popular Ikeja under the bridge and the terminal point will be at the Ikeja City Mall in Alausa from 8am. The Foundation would on the day offer free blood pressure and blood sugar tests in addition to the prostate cancer screening to every- one who volunteers for the tests.