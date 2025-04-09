Dozie: OPS Describes Late Industrialist As Great Entrepreneur

Share

Nigeria’s business community yesterday described the late industrialist, Paschal Dozie, as an astute entrepreneur and a trailblazer.

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) explained that the late Dozie’s indelible contribution to driving Nigeria’s economy was immeasurable and un-quantifiable.

The private sector group, comprising of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said that Dozie’s contributions to the private sector stood tall amongst great minds.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Directors-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir; LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, and Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, all saluted late Dozie’s great personality as a board room czar and great driver of private sector’s development.

In his remarks, Dr. Yusuf said: “It’s a great loss to the entire Nigerian business community. He was a major pillar of the private sector in Nigeria. Then he was one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

He played very critical role in driving public private dialogue. He was very critical to the commissioning of Lagos Business School (LBS). “He was a fantastic entrepreneur and a great trailblazer in the private sector.

He was a great mentor. He has mentored a lot of people and he contributed immensely to the development of policy around enabling environment, regulatory policy, economic reforms and things like that that can move the country forward.

“We are going to miss him greatly he was really a great mind for Nigerian business community because his contributions are immeasurable precisely in the private sector.” On his contribution to job creation, the CPPE CEO added: “He contributed a lot to Nigerian labour employment segment.

