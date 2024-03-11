Dozie: I have a better appreciation of how technology can drive financial services

There are various funding opportunities for the Nigerian startups but many still find it difficult to sail through, why?

Yes, there are various opportunities but there is a challenging landscape for Nigerian startups. There are evolving criteria that investors scrutinise before committing funds. There is an evolving terrain that startups must navigate. A startup is completely different from an established organisation because you are starting from scratch. You are the head of HR, you are the head of business development, you are watching your costs, and many others like that. Secondly, the rules are completely different. Before, I was working with a commercial bank and now I’m operating with an MFB licence. So, what you can do and how you do things are completely different. Also, the infrastructure is different. When I was in Diamond Bank, the technology was different; you had on-premises and you had cloud. With Sparkle, it’s been 100 per cent cloud, which is great and which allows us to do so much more. I have learnt a lot about technology and how we can use it to make changes that impact the financial system. One of the things that I know that I have an advantage of is that of all my colleagues in the banking industry, who are MDs of commercial banks, I have a better appreciation of how technology can drive financial services, how we can do so much more to help small businesses and individuals. I am in the best place to tell you that unlike all my other colleagues in the industry who know technology, when it comes to the application in financial services with 20 years’ experience in corporate, and retail and a good appreciation for technology even in traditional banks, I think I am one of the best people in the industry that can talk about it and make a difference.

With your experience on both sides, do you think fintechs have better digital transaction than conventional banks?

I won’t say it’s because of better technology. It’s probably the same technology but the design is different. First of all, if you take Microsoft, for example, you can either have Microsoft on-premises or on the cloud. Now, the thing about the cloud is that it gives you the agility and flexibility to increase or reduce bandwidth. When you are doing on-premises, that is physical, you can also do that but it takes a lot of time be cause it’s not that agile. Secondly, because all our customers are on the cloud, they are digital. When there was that cash crunch, people were moving from physical to digital. So, for the banks, there were lots of people moving to their digital platforms. Now, if your system is static—you know there are cost implications to all these things—and your network is not configured to accommodate surges, there will be problems. And I think that is a learning point for the banks. I think it won’t happen to the banks again—the banks that have learned from it. But for us, that is the way we were born; our system is configured to increase or decrease as demands grow or shrink. And don’t forget, there was a learning point for many organisations during COVID, a lot of organisations globally suffered from the fact that a lot of people were moving from physical to digital. So, it just emphasises that in terms of dramatic changes, digital is always good to go. Physical infrastructure can respond but not as fast as the consumers want.

As someone who has been on both sides, would you say fintechs are competing for the traditional banks’ customers?

W e are now in a w o r l d where e v – ery – body is competing, not just fintechs. Clearly, fintechs are competing for the share of the market for transactions. If there were no fintechs, the banks would have 100 per cent of the customers. Today, 80 per cent of transactions are still in the hands of traditional banks. But for people who are coming into banking today, if I use my son, for example, he has not been to a bank, everything he does is on his mobile phone. So, for people who are coming into banking today and tomorrow, if the onboarding is not simple such that you can do everything on mobile phones, they are not going to go to the traditional banks. They are not going to do anything like “come to your nearest bank to collect your card.” So, the competition will continue because the banks are going to respond. But my view is that today, there are some things that the traditional banks do that will take a while before fintechs can really compete seriously. For example, people keep all their money in traditional banks because they feel safe and secure but a lot of people are doing their transactions on fintechs, which is very key.

How do you think fintech can grow better in this country?

When fintechs start building more capital base, that will give the market more confidence to do bigger businesses with them. And that is what we are doing at Sparkle; our long-term plan is to add more services and add more capital so that people can know that we are here because we want to contribute to the growth of the market. This is why we are playing a big role in small businesses because they are the engine of growth in any society. There is no country in the world where small businesses are not the engine of growth; they are the biggest employers of labour and the biggest contributor to GDP. So, if we are successful in that space, Sparkle will be successful.

Despite the number of fintechs, about 200 operating in Nigeria, there is still wider financial exclusion gap. Why is it so?

They say there are over 200 million people in Nigeria and over 40 million businesses but those numbers are not verifiable as far as I’m concerned. Then, we have many players in the market; we have many fintechs who are doing many things, which is good for the market, but in the end, there will be consolidation. There are lots of fintechs, but the question to ask is what problem are they solving? What is the technology being used for? It is not about how many customers you have on your platform. So, there are a lot of players and to be a fintech is easy; you can just wake up, set up a company and call yourself a fintech. There are lots of companies that are doing a lot of things that we don’t understand. That is why I b e – came a part of FintechNGR and I am also the Chairman of t h e CEO Committee of the Association. What w e want to do is, first o f all, ensure that we come up with governance standards and structure so that people know exactly what FintechNGR stands for and people who are in the financial service space can also come up with governance standards that will build trust because if you don’t play your role in ensuring that there is a level playing field and a common standard, the industry will not grow. Banking in Nigeria began to grow when we came together and said ok, we are competing with each other, we cannot just be building resources, we need to have shared resources. So, instead of everybody buying ATMs, you have a company that everybody invested in to provide ATMs for people to share, the same with security. So, the fintech space has to mature to that level. And I think that is why I am part of that group so that I can also bring learning from the traditional banking space. Right now, it is everybody for themselves in the fintech space.

How has the regulatory environment in Nigeria impacted the fintech ecosystem?

I think that we have a very progressive regulator. When you look at the policies and the statements that have been made over the last few years; when you look at open banking, for instance, Nigeria is the only country in Africa where we have open banking document that we are now implementing. We have the eNaira, and the Federal Government appointed somebody from the fintech space to be the Minister of Digital Economy, confirming that digital is the future. Now, in any clime, the onus is on the players to make the regulator understand what they are doing and also satisfy the regulator that this will not create any instability or problem in the system. You have to be proactive and more transparent If the regulators are scared, they would come out with some draconian policy that would affect the fintech space. So, one of the things that we have to do as players is that we also have to shout out when things are going wrong in our space so that we can address it with the regulator.

How significant is technology in financial development?

For me, technology is a key driver for financial services and socio-economic development. One of my own personal responsibilities is to make sure that I work with my colleagues in this space to have a better relationship with the regulator so that we all grow this economy together. Last year, African startups witnessed a steep decline in funding. Specifically, startup funding in Nigeria was down by 67 per cent. Can we say the party is over for African/Nigerian startups? What challenges do you foresee for Nigerian startups as a result of this development? There has been a global downturn and also a shutdown of some startups. Before now, the metrics people were using to invest in startups were the number of customers, number of transactions, etc. Nobody was looking at profitability, nobody was looking at when you are going to be profitable and how much you are spending. No matter what anybody says, financial services is very predictable. So, funding dropped, one, because of the macro-economic condition. Two, companies are folding, so investors are going back to the fundamentals. You have to ask the questions; how much are you spending and when are you going to become profitable?

This company that you are acquiring, who are they, what do they do? What I use as an example is that when you are building a skyscraper, you have to build it down first before you build it up, so people will not see that you are building a skyscraper at that point. So, what we are seeing is that a lot of people are not building their foundation and they want to build 5, 6, or 7 floors. So, you see them collapse. Since November last year, what you are seeing is this fintech that raised XYZ collapsed, that one collapsed, which is making investors shaky. Investors are always looking for returns, so if the returns are shrinking because of the macroeconomic conditions, and there are failures because of some fundamental problems, then there is going to be a rethinking. Money is still going to come but it is not going to be as easy as before. There’s going to be real harder questions, ticking of the boxes, and deeper scrutiny. But definitely, money is going to come to Nigeria, why? Because the opportunities here are great, we have over 200 million people and we have a lot of problems that technology can solve in food, health, education, transportation, and business. So, it’s not going to rain dollars as before, but you will get funding if your story and your numbers are right.